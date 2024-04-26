Media Advisory: OFL to hold emergency protest at Doug Ford’s office to oppose keffiyeh ban

TORONTO, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ontario Federation of Labour (OFL) will hold an emergency rally on Friday, April 26 at 5:30 p.m. at Doug Ford’s Constituency Office in Etobicoke, in protest of the ongoing keffiyeh ban at Queen’s Park and to urge Ford and Conservative MPPs to take action to reverse it.



“To target a cultural community like this, in 2024, is simply unconscionable,” said OFL President Laura Walton. “As labour leaders, we won’t stand for it. If Ford won’t end this racist ban, we’ll defy it.”

The rally will include labour and community leaders from across the GTA, including community members who have been denied access to legislative buildings at Queen’s Park because of the ban.

WHAT: Emergency rally to oppose Queen’s Park keffiyeh ban



WHEN: Friday, April 26, 2024

5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.



WHERE: Doug Ford’s Constituency Office

823 Albion Road

Etobicoke, Ontario, M9V 1A3 ( map )





The rally will be hosted by Ahmad Gaied, OFL Secretary-Treasurer.



“It’s a disgrace that Arab-Canadian community members were denied entry into legislative buildings this week–simply because they were expressing their identity as Palestinians,” said Gaied. “An attack on my community is an attack on all communities in Ontario, and we condemn it.”

The Ontario Federation of Labour represents 54 unions and one million workers in Ontario. It is the largest provincial labour federation in Canada. Visit OFL.ca and follow @OFLabour on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and TikTok .

For more information, please contact:

Jenny Sellathurai

Interim Director of Communications

Ontario Federation of Labour