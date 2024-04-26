Liver Cirrhosis Pipeline Insights, 2024: Featuring 45+ Companies and 50+ Pipeline Drugs, Including Elafibranor (Ipsen), Volixibat (Mirum Pharmaceuticals), and PVT201 (Parvus Therapeutics)

Dublin, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Liver Cirrhosis - Pipeline Insight, 2024" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides comprehensive insights about 45+ companies and 50+ pipeline drugs in Liver Cirrhosis pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



Emerging Drugs for Liver Cirrhosis



Elafibranor: Ipsen

Elafibranor (GFT-505) is under development for the treatment of colitis, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), and primary sclerosing cholangitis. The drug candidate is administered orally as a coated tablet. It acts by targeting peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor (PPAR) alpha and PPAR-beta / PPAR- delta. The drug candidate was under development for dyslipidemia, abdominal obesity, type 2 diabetes, Crohn's disease, insulin resistance and glucose intolerance, colitis and NAFLD/NASH-induced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). In December 2023, Ipsen and GENFIT announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had accepted the New Drug Application (NDA) for investigational elafibranor.



Volixibat: Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Volixibat is a minimally absorbed, orally administered investigational therapy designed to selectively inhibit ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT), a protein that is primarily responsible for recycling bile acids from the intestine to the liver. The company believes that volixibat may offer a novel approach in the treatment of rare liver diseases impacting both adults and children by blocking the recycling of bile acids, thereby reducing bile acids systemically. Volixibat is currently being studied in intrahepatic cholestasis of pregnancy, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and primary biliary cholangitis. Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of its clinical trial.



PVT201: Parvus Therapeutics

Parvus Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company developing PVT201 drug for the treatment of Primary Biliary Cholangitis. Currently, the drug is in preclinical stage of its development.



Liver Cirrhosis: Therapeutic Assessment



This segment of the report provides insights about the different Liver Cirrhosis drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:



Major Players in Liver Cirrhosis



There are approx. 45+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Liver Cirrhosis. The companies which have their Liver Cirrhosis drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Phase III include, Ipsen.



Phases

Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Route of Administration

Intra-articular

Intraocular

Intrathecal

Intravenous

Oral

Parenteral

Subcutaneous

Topical

Transdermal

Molecule Type

Oligonucleotide

Peptide

Small molecule

Product Type

Mono

Combination

Mono/Combination

Pipeline Activities



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Liver Cirrhosis therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.



Development Activities



The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Liver Cirrhosis drugs.

Key Players

Versantis AG

Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Sagimet Biosciences

TenNor Therapeutics

Prism Pharma

Vedanta Biosciences

Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Boehringer Ingelheim

Ohara Pharmaceutical

Ocelot Bio

Calliditas Therapeutics

Galecto Biotech

Pharmicell

Key Products

Volixibat

VS-01

TVB-2640

TNP-2092

PRI-724

VE303

Obeticholic Acid (OCA)

BI 685509

OP-724

OCE-205

GKT137831

GB1211

Cellgram-LC

