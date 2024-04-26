Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) Epidemiology Forecast, 2024-2034 - FSGS Prevalence Higher Among Males, Peaks in 18-64 Age Group Across the 7MM

Dublin, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) - Epidemiology Forecast - 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the FSGS, historical and forecasted epidemiology in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Highlights

The analyst projects that among the total diagnosed prevalent cases of FSGS in 7MM approximately 202 thousand with 36% of cases were from the US.

According to the analysis, FSGS was diagnosed in approximately 60% males and 48% of females within the 7MM in 2022. This analysis indicates a higher prevalence of FSGS among males than females.

The highest proportion of FSGS cases was estimated in the 18-64 years age group in the 7MM, with an estimated 124 thousand cases, while the least cases were in the age group 0-17 years (18 thousand cases).

Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) Epidemiology



As the market is derived using the patient-based model, the Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) epidemiology chapter in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of FSGS, Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of FSGS, Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of FSGS, and Comorbodity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of FSGS, in the 7MM covering the United States, EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan, from 2020 to 2034. As per the estimations, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of FSGS in the 7MM were approximately 202 thousand in 2022 and are projected to increase during the forecast period.

The overall count of individuals diagnosed with FSGS in the United States was approximately 73 thousand in 2022, and it is expected to increase at an estimated CAGR throughout the study period (2020-2034).

Among the 7MM, EU4 and the UK accounted for nearly 102 thousand diagnosed prevalent cases of FSGS, and these cases are expected to increase during the forecast period (2023-2034).

Among EU4 and the UK, the UK had the highest diagnosed prevalent population of FSGS, with 26 thousand cases, followed by Germany and France in 2022. On the other hand, Italy had the lowest diagnosed prevalent population in EU4 and the UK in 2022.

In Japan, there were around 27 thousand diagnosed prevalent cases of FSGS in 2022. These cases are expected to increase at a significant CAGR.

The highest proportion of FSGS cases was estimated in the 18-64 years age group in the 7MM, while the least cases were in the age group < 18 years.

Gender-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of FSGS showed that males were more affected by FSGS than females in the 7MM in 2022.

In the 7MM, type-specific cases were categorized into two groups: primary and secondary. The highest proportion of FSGS cases was estimated in the primary type, with nearly 163 thousand cases in 2022.

KOL Views



To gaze into the epidemiology insights of the real world, we take KOLs and SMEs' opinions working in the domain through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate the secondary research. Industry Experts were contacted for insights on FSGS evolving treatment landscape, patient reliance on conventional therapies, patient therapy switching acceptability, along with challenges related to accessibility, including KOL NYU Langone Medical Center, New York; Department of Internal Medicine, Jewish Hospital, US; University of Cologne, Cologne, Germany; Dipartimento di Neuroscienze, Unit of Nephrology and Dialysis, Department of Internal Medicine, Messina, Italy; Department of Nephrology, Hospital Universitario Fundacion Alcorcon, Alcorcon, Spain; Department of Pathology (Analytic Human Pathology), Nippon Medical School, Tokyo, Japan, and others.



The analysts connected with 50+ KOLs to gather insights; however, interviews were conducted with 15+ KOLs in the 7MM. Their opinion helps understand and validate current disease prevalence, gender involved with the disease, diagnosis rate, and diagnostic criteria.



