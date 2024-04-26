Global High-Throughput Satellite Market Report 2024: A $56.3 Billion Opportunity by 2032, Driven by the Rise of Cloud Computing, Online Content Streaming, and Remote Networking Requirements

Dublin, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High-throughput Satellite Market Report by Type (Payload, Structure, Power System, Attitude Control System, Propulsion System), Application (Broadband, Mobility, Enterprise, Government, Cellular Backhaul, Broadcast), and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This market report analyzes the trends and forecasts of the high-throughput satellite market, offering valuable insights on the sector’s trajectory through to 2032. The report provides an extensive examination of the various types and applications of high-throughput satellites, with implications for broadband, mobility, enterprise, and government sectors, to name a few.

This in-depth analysis starkly highlights the market’s growth prospects, projecting a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.7% from 2023 to 2032. Having reached a market size of US$ 12 billion in 2023, the high-throughput satellite market is expected to quintuple, targeting US$ 56.3 billion by the end of 2032.

High-Throughput Satellite Market Trends

Increased demand for satellite communication within IoT and its resultant push for enhanced connectivity frameworks.

Product innovations and technological advancements driving the market forward.

Growing need for larger bandwidths owing to rapid digitalization globally.

Escalating demand for mobile internet connectivity in various geographical regions.

These market dynamics are attributed to a gamut of factors, including the rise of cloud computing, online content streaming, remote networking requirements, and the burgeoning need for in-flight connectivity. Tech advancements like the introduction and expansion of 5G networks further support this upward trend. Government initiatives and strategic industry partnerships also contribute significantly to the potential expansion of the high-throughput satellite market.

Market Segmentation Analysis

The extensive segmentation provided within the report delineates the market according to type, such as payload, structure, power systems, and propulsion systems, and application, including broadband, government uses, and cellular backhaul. The regional analysis covers key areas like North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a granular view of the industry’s evolution across the globe.

Regional Analysis and Growth



The report’s regional insights emphasize regions experiencing rapid growth and development within the high-throughput satellite sector. It dissects the driving factors behind each region’s progress and how they collectively contribute to the market's overall expansion.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 140 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Estimated Market Value (US$) in 2023 $12 Billion Forecasted Market Value (US$) by 2032 $56.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.7% Regions Covered Global

Companies Featured

Hughes Network Systems LLC (EchoStar Corporation)

Thales Alenia Space (Thales Group, Leonardo S.p.A.)

The Boeing Company

