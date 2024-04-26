Protocase Hosts Federal Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre on Site Tour and Meet-and-Greet

SYDNEY, NOVA SCOTIA, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Yesterday, Thursday, April 25th, marked a significant milestone for Protocase Inc., the leader in North American rapid manufacturing innovation and prototyping, as the company proudly welcomed the Honourable Pierre Poilievre, leader of the Official Opposition of Canada and the Conservative Party of Canada, for an exclusive site tour of its primary manufacturing facility. The visit was part of Poilievre’s ongoing Atlantic Canada tour, demonstrating his commitment to engaging with businesses and communities across the region.



Accompanied by MP Rick Perkins, who represents South Shore-St. Margarets, Poilievre was given a firsthand look at Protocase's advanced manufacturing processes, including sheet-metal bending and fastening. As he interacted with Protocase's robust workforce of over 390 employees, Poilievre gained insights into the company's innovative approach to “mass custom” manufacturing.

Steve Lilley, President and CEO of Protocase Inc., expressed his enthusiasm for Poilievre's visit, stating, “Pierre Poilievre aligns with my beliefs in all Canadians’ right to free speech. We are thrilled to have welcomed him to our facilities for a site visit and to learn about how we serve clients in technology and innovation all over the world.”

During the tour, Protocase staff presented Poilievre with a custom machined apple, a nod to a memorable moment in October 2023 when Poilievre made headlines for eating an apple during an exchange with a reporter in an apple orchard in British Columbia’s Okanagan Valley.

Dr. Doug Milburn, Vice-President and Chairman of Protocase Inc., emphasized the significance of Poilievre’s visit, stating, “It’s an honour to have Pierre Poilievre make a stop at Protocase during his tour. We have been proudly headquartered in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia since we started more than 20 years ago. Today, we are one of Atlantic Canada’s foremost high-growth tech companies, employing 400 at present. Any day we get to showcase how we are a world leader in mass customization is a good day.”

Protocase Inc. stands as a beacon of innovation in the manufacturing industry, specializing in custom electronic enclosures and precision metal components. Since its inception in 2001, Protocase has remained dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions for a diverse range of industries, including science, engineering, and technology.

The company's commitment to excellence is reflected in its Ethical Guidelines, established by its founders, which prioritize customer experience, assistance to others, respect, trust, openness, and common sense. Protocase's accolades include AS9100D certification since 2015, showcasing its unwavering dedication to quality and reliability.

Moreover, Protocase's expansion efforts have led to the establishment of spinoff ventures such as 45Drives, specializing in enterprise storage solutions, and ProtoSpace Mfg, dedicated to serving clients in aerospace and defense. In 2024, Protocase further expanded its reach with the launch of Protomentum, a division focused on accelerating product development for innovators and entrepreneurs in the startup space, and for existing companies looking to increase efficiency, speed, and lower costs.

As Protocase continues to push the boundaries of innovation and excellence, the visit by Pierre Poilievre serves as a testament to the company's pivotal role in advancing Canada's technological landscape.

For more information about Protocase Inc. and its cutting-edge manufacturing solutions, please visit www.protocase.com.

About Protocase Inc.

Protocase Inc. is a leading innovator in the manufacturing industry, specializing in the production of custom electronic enclosures and precision metal components. Founded in 2001, Protocase has been at the forefront of providing cutting-edge solutions for a diverse range of industries, including science, engineering, and technology. The company's unique mass custom manufacturing process is fast, flexible, and easy, offering precision sheet metal fabrication, CNC machining, and 3D printing services under one roof. With a clientele spanning more than 18,000 clients worldwide, including renowned organizations such as NASA, Stellantis, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Tesla, and Amazon Web Services, Protocase continues to set the standard for excellence in the manufacturing sector.



Jon Lindsay Phillips

704.942.1557

Protocase@phillcomm.global