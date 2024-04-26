Simpleminers Introduces Shared Cloud Mining Business

London, UK, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simpleminers , a leading Bitcoin mining service provider, per a recent announcement, introduces a shared cloud mining business for institutional and low-income investors. This new product dispels the need for potential investors to buy, operate, maintain, and rent sites to kick off mining activities. It allows everyone to invest by merely purchasing a mining contract. Investors do not bear the brunt of mining tools, energy, maintenance, operations, labor, etc.



“The cloud mining business can ensure that Simpleminers has a steady stream of funds to deploy computing power to increase Bitcoin production. Investors can avoid the risk of asset fluctuations caused by directly holding Bitcoin, and can also avoid the unpredictability of output faced by their investment in mining. This is a great win-win project for everyone,” Simpleminers’ executives say.



Simpleminers’ shared cloud mining business aligns with the company’s vision to simplify crypto investments, enabling new and existing customers to conveniently purchase mining contracts and earn each time new blocks are added to the network.



Simpleminers’ Shared Cloud Mining Business



With Bitcoin prices expected to surge after the highly anticipated halving took place this month, holders can be confident of massive returns in the upcoming bull run. It is still an ideal cycle for investing and Simpleminers is positioned to deliver a secure, low-cost, and genuine platform for potential investors to get in. It is breaking existing entry barriers, offering everyone an opportunity to seamlessly invest in the industry.



The team introduces a straightforward registration process filled with bonuses.



Potential customers can start by downloading the Simpleminers application on either of the IOS or Android app stores. The team includes a $10 registration bonus for new users. Once the registration process is successful, prospective investors will choose from a range of cloud mining contracts, each with a daily percentage income (the maximum is 3%).



Investors can also earn an “invitation income” when they refer their friends to the Simpleminers platform. They can get up to 3% of their referral’s investments and if their referral invites others to purchase a contract, they also earn 1% of their investments. It is an ideal passive income source.

How to Purchase a Simpleminers Shared Cloud Mining Contract



Potential contract owners can start by creating an account on the Simpleminers platform. Click on the register tab, provide a working email address, choose a password, and log in. As mentioned before, new users can get a $10 bonus. Simpleminers offer a variety of contracts with different hash rates and profits. Choose from the $100 to the $1000 contracts, or get multiple contracts for different accounts. The next step is to make payment and the team offers various payment gateways for additional convenience.



Simpleminers has partnered with some of the leading brands in the industry as it seeks to simplify crypto investments and mining. According to the website, a team of like-minded industry experts has been assembled and armed with sophisticated technology to create top-tier cloud mining investments for users of all kinds. For security, the platform integrates SL encrypted communication and a multi-layered cold storage system to guarantee the utmost safety for investors' funds.







About Company

Established in 2019 and headquartered in the UK, Simpleminers is a top Bitcoin mining platform. With this shared cloud mining business, the platform aims to simplify the mining industry, break existing barriers, and enable open entry into the market. Simpleminers is committed to offering steady and regular payouts while delivering top-notch security through advanced, cutting-edge systems.

Media Contact

Company Name: Simpleminers

Company Website: https://simpleminers.com/

Company Email: info@cryptomining-uk.com

Social Contact

X: https://twitter.com/SimpleMinerpro

Facebook: https://web.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61555498297303



