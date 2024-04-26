Command and Control (C2) System market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% by 2034: Visiongain

Visiongain has published a new report entitled Command and Control (C2) System Market Report 2024-2034: Forecasts by Component (Hardware, Software), by Software (Command and Control Software, Communication Software, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Software), by Hardware (Displays, Communication Devices, Servers, Other), by Platform (Land-based, Airborne, Naval, Space-based, Other), by Application (Military Operations, Border Surveillance, Electronic Warfare, Disaster Management, Critical Infrastructure Protection, Other) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies AND COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Pattern Analysis.

The global command and control (C2) system market was valued at US$36.59 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period 2024-2034.

Focus on Information Dominance and Cyber Resilience

Achieving information dominance and ensuring cyber resilience are paramount objectives for military organisations seeking to maintain superiority in the digital battlefield. C2 systems equipped with robust cybersecurity features and secure communication protocols are essential for protecting critical command and control infrastructure from cyber threats, ensuring uninterrupted operational continuity, and safeguarding sensitive information from unauthorized access or exploitation by hostile actors.

Demand for Networked C2 Architectures and Distributed Command Structures

The shift towards network-centric warfare concepts and distributed command structures has driven the adoption of networked C2 architectures that enable decentralized decision-making and agile mission execution. Flexible C2 systems capable of supporting distributed command nodes, collaborative planning environments, and adaptive command structures empower military commanders to respond rapidly to dynamic threats, exploit emerging opportunities, and maintain operational tempo in dynamic environments.

How has COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the Command and Control (C2) System Market?

The pandemic highlighted the importance of resilient and secure communication systems in crisis situations. The demand for C2 systems that can maintain operational continuity in remote or socially distanced environments saw an uptick. Government agencies, military forces, and emergency responders sought solutions that could adapt to the new challenges presented by the pandemic, further emphasizing the role of C2 systems in crisis management.

The C2 system market relies on a global supply chain for various components and technologies. Disruptions caused by lockdowns, restrictions, and factory closures impacted the availability and delivery of critical components. This, in turn, affected project timelines and led to delays in the deployment and maintenance of C2 systems, causing operational challenges for defence and security organizations. C2 system providers and their clients faced challenges in maintaining remote work capabilities. Companies needed to adapt to new remote work practices, while government and military clients had to ensure secure remote access to sensitive data and control systems. This prompted investment in solutions for secure remote operations, leading to opportunities for C2 system providers offering such capabilities.

How will this Report Benefit you?

Visiongain’s 463-page report provides 132 tables and 225 charts/graphs. Our new study is suitable for anyone requiring commercial, in-depth analyses for the global command and control (C2) system market, along with detailed segment analysis in the market. Our new study will help you evaluate the overall global and regional market for Command and Control (C2) System. Get financial analysis of the overall market and different segments including component, software, hardware, platform, and application and capture higher market share. We believe that there are strong opportunities in this fast-growing command and control (C2) system market. See how to use the existing and upcoming opportunities in this market to gain revenue benefits in the near future. Moreover, the report will help you to improve your strategic decision-making, allowing you to frame growth strategies, reinforce the analysis of other market players, and maximise the productivity of the company.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Emphasis on Command and Control in Homeland Security and Civilian Applications

Beyond traditional military applications, command and control (C2) systems are increasingly being deployed in homeland security, law enforcement, emergency response, and critical infrastructure protection initiatives. Integrated C2 platforms enable civilian authorities to coordinate emergency response efforts, manage crisis situations, and enhance public safety through effective communication, resource allocation, and incident management capabilities.

Proliferation of Command and Control Systems in Commercial and Industrial Sectors

The proliferation of command and control (C2) systems extends beyond the military domain to encompass commercial and industrial sectors seeking to optimize operational efficiency, enhance safety, and improve decision-making processes. Integrated C2 solutions find applications in transportation, energy, manufacturing, and smart city initiatives, where they enable real-time monitoring, predictive analytics, and autonomous control of complex systems and processes to drive productivity and resilience.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Technological Convergence and Integration of Emerging Technologies

Technological convergence and the integration of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and quantum computing are reshaping the capabilities and functionalities of C2 systems. Next-generation C2 solutions leverage advanced analytics, predictive modelling, and autonomous decision-support algorithms to augment human decision-making, automate routine tasks, and enhance operational efficiency in complex, data-rich environments.

Globalisation of Defence Supply Chains and Market Liberalisation

The globalisation of defence supply chains and the liberalisation of defence markets have facilitated greater collaboration and technology transfer among international partners, driving innovation and interoperability in C2 systems. Strategic alliances, joint ventures, and cross-border partnerships enable defence contractors to leverage complementary expertise, share best practices, and co-develop interoperable C2 solutions tailored to the evolving needs of multinational military coalitions and alliance structures.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the command and control (C2) system market are BAE Systems PLC, Elbit Systems Ltd, General Dynamics Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Indra Sistemas, S.A., International Business Machines Corporation, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Leonardo S.p.A, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Rheinmetall AG, RTX Corporation (formerly Raytheon Technologies Corporation), SAAB AB, Thales Group, The Boeing Company. These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

28-Feb-24, The U.S. Space Force's SSC Future Operationally Resilient Ground Evolution Command and Control (FORGE C2) project has chosen BAE Systems to supply a prototype ground system. The decision was made by the Space Systems Command (SSC) Space Enterprise Consortium (SpEC).

24-Jan-24, L3Harris Technologies and Booz Allen Hamilton established a strategic partnership to advance mission system integration capabilities in order to meet the Department of Defense's (DOD) pressing modernization needs. This partnership's principal goal is to accelerate the development of Combined Joint All-Domain Command & Control (CJADC2) capabilities in order to provide future war fighters with strong support in demanding and disputed operating settings

