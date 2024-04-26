THE GRANITE GROUP EXPANDS ITS FOOTPRINT WITH STRATEGIC ACQUISITION OF PREMIER SUPPLY GROUP

Concord, NH, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Granite Group, a leading northeast supplier of plumbing, heating, cooling, piping, water systems, and energy products, has expanded its branch network in western New England with the acquisition of Premier Supply Group, a wholesale distributor of like products with nine branch locations in Vermont, New Hampshire and Massachusetts.

The acquisition represents a significant addition to The Granite Group’s branch network, which consisted of 57 locations before this deal closed, and reinforces the company’s commitment to expand into new markets offering a strong outlook for both customers and employees. The nine newly acquired locations can easily be serviced by The Granite Group’s central distribution facility in Londonderry, NH which delivers to every branch every day, a hallmark of the company’s service.

“We are thrilled to welcome all Premier Supply Group team members into The Granite Group Family,” said Bill Condron, CEO of The Granite Group. “Nothing is more important than strong customer service, and I could immediately see a very good fit between our two companies. I look forward to working together to meet the day-to-day needs of hard-working customers across the region and to having some fun while we do it.”

In the near term, Premier Supply Group and its Degrees of Comfort showroom will operate under the current brand names. Rebranding to The Granite Group and Sink & Spout, the showroom arm of The Granite Group, is expected to take place later this year.

“As I move onto my next chapter, I could not feel more confident about my decision to leave my company in the capable hands of The Granite Group,” said David Teece, previous owner of Premier Supply Group. “Employees and customers of Premier Supply Group can expect a thoughtful transition built around a commitment to excellent service and the care of all involved.”

About The Granite Group

Headquartered in Concord, NH, The Granite Group distributes plumbing, heating, cooling, piping, water systems, and energy products to contractors and fuel dealers across New England through 66 wholesale branches (including newly acquired Premier Supply Group) and a best-in-class online store. The company also operates 16 retail showrooms under the Sink & Spout name, offering an expertly trained staff and an extensive array of bath, kitchen, and lighting products. Founded in 1971 in Worcester, MA, The Granite Group celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2021 alongside the exceptional people who have driven its success. Of all the recognition The Granite Group has received as a business, the workplace awards are the ones for which the company is most proud. For more information, visit thegranitegroup.com.

About Premier Supply Group

Premier Supply Group is a 50-year-old distributor of plumbing, heating and cooling supplies with nine branch locations and one decorative plumbing showroom across Vermont, New Hampshire and Massachusetts.

