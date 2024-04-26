Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Services Market Report 2024: Alphabet, Microsoft, Verizon Communications, AT&T, and Cisco Systems Dominate the Industry

Dublin, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Services Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global voice over internet protocol (VoIP) services market has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $134.86 billion in 2023 to $151.21 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%. The expansion observed during the historical period can be attributed to the integration of PBX capabilities into VoIP phone systems for businesses, the rising popularity of web-based apps, the increasing demand for alternate communication services, and the growing number of onsite hardware installations.







The voice over internet protocol (VoIP) services market is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $236.25 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. The anticipated growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the cost and security benefits of transitioning to cloud-based VoIP services, the increasing adoption of mobile VoIP solutions, the rising prevalence of smartphones, and the improvement of call centers and customer service through VoIP technology. Key trends expected in the forecast period encompass innovation in network technology, integration of 5G networks, the proliferation of mobile VoIP applications, the demand for mobility in communication solutions, and the use of web browsers and mobile devices for voice and video calls.



The increasing adoption of remote workforces is projected to drive the expansion of the voice-over-internet protocol (VoIP) services market in the coming years. For example, in February 2022, AT&T Inc., a telecommunications company based in the United States, reported that the expected percentage of companies adopting a hybrid work model - where employees alternate between remote and office work - is set to increase from 42% in 2021 to 81% by 2024. Hence, the growing adoption of remote workforces is propelling the growth of the voice-over-internet protocol (VoIP) services market.



Major players in the voice-over-internet protocol services (VoIP) market are directing their efforts toward technological advancement, particularly in cloud communications platforms, to enhance service delivery and user experience. For instance, in July 2021, Dialpad Inc., a software development company based in the United States, introduced TrueCaaS (communications as a service) with the launch of Dialpad Meetings. This cloud-based communication platform integrates video conferencing, real-time voice intelligence (Vi), and emoji reactions for collaborative purposes. Dialpad Meetings, built on the established UberConference platform, offers features such as HD video conferencing and real-time Voice Intelligence (Vi) for live note-taking and transcription analysis. Additionally, mobile screen sharing allows users to share their screens during phone calls, facilitating swift issue resolution, project collaboration, and virtual walkthroughs without the need for formal meetings or conference calls.



In January 2022, 8x8 Inc., a communication company based in the United States, acquired Fuze Inc. for an estimated $250 million. This acquisition is aimed at enhancing cross-sell opportunities with an omnichannel contact center, enabling them to improve employee and customer experiences and compete more effectively in the market. Fuze Inc. is a cloud communications and collaboration software company based in the United States that offers IP PBX VoIP service, video conferencing, and collaboration tools.



North America was the largest region in the voice over internet protocol (VoIP) services market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the voice over internet protocol (VoIP) services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the voice over internet protocol (VoIP) services market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) Trunking; Hosted IP PBX; Managed IP PBX

2) By Call Type: International VoIP Calls; Domestic VoIP Calls

3) By Configuration: Computer-To-Computer; Computer-To-Phone; Phone-To-Phone

4) By Industry Vertical: Information Technology (IT) And Telecom; Healthcare; Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI); Retail; Hospitality; Government and Public Sector; Education; Manufacturing; Other Industry Verticals.



Key Companies Mentioned: Alphabet Inc.; Microsoft Corporation; Verizon Communications Inc.; AT&T Inc.; Cisco Systems Inc.



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2024-2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $151.21 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $236.25 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.8%

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Alphabet Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Verizon Communications Inc.

AT&T Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Orange SA

Rakuten Inc.

Zoom Video Communications Inc.

Twilio Inc.

Tata Communications Ltd.

RingCentral Inc.

Ribbon Communications Inc.

Ooma Inc.

Aircall SAS

8x8 Inc.

Mitel Networks Corporation

LogMeIn Inc.

Nextiva Inc.

Intermedia.net Inc.

Lifesize Inc.

3CX Ltd.

InPhonex LLC

Vonage Holdings Corp.

Dialpad Inc.

CallCurrent Inc.

OpenPhone Technologies Inc.

CallTower Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d57iq3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment