Fly Play hf.: Ólafur Þór has decided to resign

Ólafur Þór Jóhannesson has decided to resign as Chief of Finance at PLAY airlines. Ólafur will remain as CFO at the company until his successor arrives.


„Ólafur has been a great team member at PLAY. He was instrumental during the capital raise in Q1 and now leaves the company in a strong position.  I wish Ólafur all the best in his upcoming ventures,“ says Einar Örn Ólafsson, CEO of PLAY.

„I am truly grateful to have gotten the chance to be a part of this PLAY journey. After a successful capital raise, I feel it is the right time for me to step aside and turn my attention to other ventures. I would like to use this opportunity to wish PLAY and my colleagues all the best and I look forward to see the company take the next steps into a bright future,“ says Ólafur Þór Jóhannesson.