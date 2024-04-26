SYNERGIE : SYNERGIE announces the release of its 2023 Annual Financial Report

SYNERGIE announces the release of its

2023 Annual Financial Report

Paris, 26 April 2024: SYNERGIE announces that its 2023 Annual Financial Report (french version) is available on its website www.synergie.com

About SYNERGIE

A European specialist in Human Resources Management, SYNERGIE covers all employment-related needs. With a network of 800 branches in Europe, Canada and Australia, the Group generated a 2023 consolidated revenue of €3,108.5 million, which international business accounted for 58%. The strategy employed by SYNERGIE Group is based on an active organic and external growth policy that is intended to strengthen its positioning as a key European actor.

Euronext Paris Compartiment B

ISIN FR0000032658, mnémo SDG

Reuters SDGI.PA, Bloomberg SDG:FP

www.synergie.com

160 bis rue de Paris - 92100 Boulogne Billancourt

SE (European Company) with a capital of 121.810.000€

RCS PARIS 329 925 010

Attachment