MVP token surges over 113% amid PolitiFi memes hype outperforming WIF

Dubai, UAE, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The PolitiFi meme tokens category received recognition during the election season from CoinGecko and rose to prominence alongside Fan Tokens and Cat-Themed Tokens. Traders are now considering exploring PolitiFi tokens like MAGA VP, also known as MVP.





MVP, or MAGA VP , has taken the Internet by storm in recent times. The coin is in high demand and is viewed as one of the most profitable assets that may generate potential revenue. The current market capitalization of MVP is ~$7 million, and the token is rallying at $0.1435 at the time of writing this article. The token has gained significant attention in a short time.

The rally may have come to a halt despite seeing an increase of more than 113% in the last 7 days. That has not yet affected the movement in its 24-hour volume, for traders and investors continue to bet on MVP.

MAGA VP has gone as high as $0.29. It is looking to sustain an early resistance of $0.14 to avoid any other fall. Sewing between the high and low of $0.13 and $0.18 is expected by the end of April 2024. Bitcoin Halving has concluded, with the market waiting to see how its impact actually rolls out. Speculation states that a surge is imminent, but analysts remain split, with some even calling the entire meme coin segment a threat to the crypto market.

That has been based on the thesis that regulators are beginning to look at the crypto market differently only because of meme coins. In other words, the crypto market could be losing credibility due to meme coins.

A surge in MVP has been welcomed even as the token downplays the performance in the last 24 hours. It is poised to land a technical breakout after sustaining the resistance of $0.14. A rise to $0.34 could help fetch profits.



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.