Jake P. Noch Family Office, LLC. Initiates Measures to Revitalize Dormant Companies

Charlestown, St. Kitts & Nevis, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an effort to revive dormant issuers, Jake P. Noch Family Office, LLC. has taken decisive action by issuing Demand letters for Inspection of Books and Records Under Florida Statutes Section 607.1602. These letters have been dispatched to the following companies, in which Jake P. Noch Family Office, LLC. holds shares:

Baron Capital Enterprise, Inc. (OTC: BCAP)

Andes Gold Corp. (OTC: AGCZ)

New World Gold Corp. (OTC: NWGC)

Alaska Pacific Energy Corp. (OTC: ASKE)

Alternative Energy Partners Inc. (OTC: AEGY)

Hydrogenetics Inc. (OTC: HYGN)

This proactive measure is aimed at gaining insights into the current operational status of these companies. The acquired information will play a pivotal role in formulating and implementing effective turnaround strategies for each entity mentioned above.

Jake P. Noch Family Office, LLC. is dedicated to reinvigorating these dormant issuers, fostering their return to operational efficiency and sustainable growth.

About Jake P. Noch Family Office, LLC. https://www.jakepnoch.com/

Jake P. Noch Family Office, LLC. is a single-family office with no outside clients, dedicated to strategically investing in Qualified Small Business Stock (QSBS) and fostering the growth of emerging companies. Our firm specializes in guiding these ventures towards successful exits through public market mergers, leveraging our expertise and resources to maximize their potential.

At Jake P. Noch Family Office, LLC., we are more than just investors - we are partners committed to the long-term success of the companies we support. Through continuous financial backing facilitated by court approved 3(a)(10) mechanisms, we provide ongoing support to ensure sustained growth and prosperity, driving value creation and innovation in the businesses we invest in.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Jake P. Noch Family Office, LLC. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Jake P. Noch Family Office, LLC. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Jake P. Noch Family Office, LLC., or any other person.

Non-Legal Advice Disclosure:

This press release does not constitute legal advice, and readers are advised to seek legal counsel for any legal matters or questions related to the content herein.

Non-Investment Advice Disclosure:

This communication is intended solely for informational purposes and does not in any way imply or constitute a recommendation or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any securities, commodities, bonds, options, derivatives, or any other investment products. Any decisions related to investments should be made after thorough research and consultation with a qualified financial advisor or professional. We assume no liability for any actions taken or not taken based on the information provided in this communication

Contact: investors@ProMusicRights.com

SOURCE: Jake P. Noch Family Office, LLC.