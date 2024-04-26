LIGA Provides Further Guidance: Engages Audit Firm and Making Progress in Search for CEO and Management Team

NASHVILLE, TN, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- LIG Assets, Inc. (OTC Pink: LIGA) (the "Company"), a publicly traded sustainability-oriented holding company with a focus on sustainable housing, media, and logistic markets, has engaged ACELL, a PCAOB firm in Tampa, Florida to audit 2022 and 2023. On April 25, 2024 the Company executed an engagement letter with ACELL to audit 2022 and 2023. The Company estimates that the audit should be completed in a timely manner and completed in Q2 2024.



Furthermore, as previously announced on April 15th, in anticipation of uplisting to OTCQX / QB, the Company has made important progress with Executive Search for C-Level Management and expects to announce a new CEO and CTO soon.

Marvin Baker, Chairman and President of LIG stated, “We are very pleased to be working with the entire team at ACELL and addressing this important component for our uplist. Furthermore, we have made substantial progress in our efforts to locate capable and qualified C-Level Management. These key milestones are expected to move LIGA forward and enhance shareholder value.”

Shareholder/Investor inquiries can be directed to: LIG Assets, Inc.

Telephone: (833) 544-2466 / (833) LIGAHOMES

Website: www.LeaderInGreenAssets.com

Facebook @ www.Facebook.com/ligahomes

Twitter @ https://twitter.com/ligassets





Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intend," "estimate," "projects," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Company's filings on file at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/LIGA/overview