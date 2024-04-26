Pixalate’s Q1 2024 Top Grossing Roku Connected TV (CTV) Apps Based on Global Open Programmatic Ad Spend: Hulu, Vix, Sling Among Top Grossing Apps

LONDON, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released the Q1 2024 Global Top Grossing Connected TV Apps Benchmark Report - Roku .

The report includes estimates on top grossing apps in open programmatic advertising from March 2024 by global region including North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Latin America (LATAM). Pixalate also released Amazon Fire TV , Apple TV , and Samsung Smart TV versions of the report.



To compile the research in this series, Pixalate’s data science team analyzed over 1.8 billion open programmatic advertising impressions across 6,000 CTV apps from March 2024.

Key Findings: Top Grossing Roku CTV Apps

Hulu generated an estimated $85M in open programmatic ad revenue on traffic from North America in March 2024, 21x more than any other app

generated an estimated $85M in open programmatic ad revenue on traffic from North America in March 2024, 21x more than any other app Vix generated an estimated $1M in open programmatic ad revenue on traffic from LATAM in March 2024, 12x more than the No. 2 top grossing LATAM app

generated an estimated $1M in open programmatic ad revenue on traffic from LATAM in March 2024, 12x more than the No. 2 top grossing LATAM app Sling generated an estimated $4M in open programmatic ad revenue on traffic from N. America in March 2024, tying with Pluto TV for No. 2 in the region

Top Grossing Roku CTV Apps by Region in March 2024

North America

Hulu : $85M estimated open programmatic ad revenue Sling TV : $4M estimated open programmatic ad revenue Pluto TV : $4M estimated open programmatic ad revenue

EMEA

A Seattle Church : $77K estimated open programmatic ad revenue GB News : $18K estimated open programmatic ad revenue Getreel Fireplaces : $14K estimated open programmatic ad revenue

APAC

LATAM

ViX: Cine, TV, Deportes Gratis : $1M estimated open programmatic ad revenue Viki : $78K estimated open programmatic ad revenue Crunchyroll : $64K estimated open programmatic ad revenue

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the Top Grossing CTV Apps (the “Report”), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes can be useful to the digital media industry. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity across CTV in the time period studied.