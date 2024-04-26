Pixalate’s Q1 2024 Top Grossing Apple TV Connected TV (CTV) Apps Based on Global Open Programmatic Ad Spend: Hulu, Vix, Viki Among Top Grossing Apps

LONDON, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released the Q1 2024 Global Top Grossing Connected TV Apps Benchmark Report - Apple TV .

The report includes estimates on top grossing apps in open programmatic advertising from March 2024 by global region including North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Latin America (LATAM). Pixalate also released Amazon Fire TV , Roku , and Samsung Smart TV versions of the report.



To compile the research in this series, Pixalate’s data science team analyzed over 1.8 billion open programmatic advertising impressions across 6,000 CTV apps from March 2024.

Key Findings: Top Grossing Apple TV CTV Apps

Hulu generated an estimated $10M in open programmatic ad revenue on traffic from N. America in March 2024 on Apple TV, 22x more than any other app

generated an estimated in open programmatic ad revenue on traffic from N. America in March 2024 on Apple TV, 22x more than any other app Vix TV generated an estimated $7K in open programmatic ad revenue on traffic from LATAM in March 2024 on Apple TV, 3.5x more than the next top grossing app in LATAM

generated an estimated in open programmatic ad revenue on traffic from LATAM in March 2024 on Apple TV, 3.5x more than the next top grossing app in LATAM Viki Rakuten generated an estimated $5K in open programmatic ad revenue on traffic from EMEA on Apple TV in March 2024, followed by Atmosphere TV with $4K

Top Grossing Apple TV CTV Apps by Region in March 2024

North America

Hulu : $10M estimated open programmatic ad revenue Fubo: Watch Live TV & Sports : $456K estimated open programmatic ad revenue Atmosphere : $354K estimated open programmatic ad revenue

EMEA

APAC

LATAM

