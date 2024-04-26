Fentura Financial, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2024 Earnings (Unaudited)

Dollars in thousands except per share amounts. Certain items in the prior period financial statements have been reclassified to conform with the March 31, 2024 presentation.

FENTON, Mich., April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fentura Financial, Inc. (OTCQX: FETM) announces quarterly net income results of $2,790 for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Ronald L. Justice, President and CEO, stated, “I am pleased with the progress we continue to make navigating a difficult operating environment as a result of challenges created by a multi-decades high increase in short-term interest rates over the last twenty-four months and a historically long and deep inversion of the yield curve. While this has impacted the level of profitability we experienced prior to this period, we ended the first quarter with record total assets and shareholders’ equity. I believe these positive trends demonstrate our long-standing commitment to provide our local communities with leading financial solutions, as well as our efforts to maintain excellent asset quality. In fact, our tangible book value per share increased 10.3% to a record of $29.38 per share at March 31, 2024, representing our continued success growing shareholder capital.”

Mr. Justice continued, “We expect the economic and interest rate environment to remain challenging throughout 2024. We remain focused on strengthening our balance sheet by reducing our reliance of borrowed funds and increasing our cash and investment portfolio, while also benefiting from historically high asset quality. As a result of these efforts over the past twelve months, we reduced borrowings by $80.6 million, increased our cash and investment portfolio by $12.1 million, and we have experienced little to no net charge-offs over the last five consecutive quarters. In addition, I am encouraged by the progress we are making enhancing our loan-to-deposit ratio, which improved from 104.58% at December 31, 2023, to 100.54% at March 31, 2024. As you can see, our business model remains adaptable, resilient, and positioned to deliver solid financial results throughout various economic and interest rate cycles.”

Following is a discussion of our financial performance as of, and for the three months ended March 31, 2024. At the end of this document is a list of abbreviations and acronyms.

Results of Operations (unaudited)
The following table outlines our QTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the three months ended:

  3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023
INCOME STATEMENT DATA          
Interest income $21,541  $21,033  $20,416  $19,553  $18,679 
Interest expense  9,315   8,526   7,757   6,469   5,335 
Net interest income  12,226   12,507   12,659   13,084   13,344 
Credit loss expense (reversal)  (43)  (190)  (309)  205   236 
Noninterest income  2,355   2,145   2,338   2,460   2,328 
Noninterest expenses  11,166   10,121   10,594   11,320   10,633 
Federal income tax expense  668   937   937   793   959 
Net income $2,790  $3,784  $3,775  $3,226  $3,844 
PER SHARE          
Earnings $0.63  $0.85  $0.85  $0.73  $0.87 
Dividends $0.11  $0.10  $0.10  $0.10  $0.10 
Tangible book value(1) $29.38  $28.92  $27.64  $27.16  $26.64 
Quoted market value          
High $27.20  $27.20  $23.74  $21.21  $24.10 
Low $24.00  $22.26  $19.10  $18.70  $21.10 
Close(1) $24.40  $27.20  $23.74  $19.35  $21.31 
PERFORMANCE RATIOS          
Return on average assets  0.63%  0.86%  0.86%  0.76%  0.92%
Return on average shareholders' equity  7.98%  11.11%  11.27%  9.89%  12.32%
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity  8.55%  11.94%  12.14%  10.67%  13.34%
Efficiency ratio  76.58%  69.08%  70.64%  72.83%  67.85%
Yield on average earning assets (FTE)  5.15%  5.06%  4.92%  4.85%  4.75%
Rate on interest bearing liabilities  3.11%  2.90%  2.66%  2.35%  2.02%
Net interest margin to average earning assets (FTE)  2.92%  3.01%  3.05%  3.25%  3.40%
BALANCE SHEET DATA(1)          
Total investment securities $103,210  $107,615  $109,543  $117,563  $122,995 
Gross loans $1,461,465  $1,473,471  $1,483,720  $1,472,288  $1,457,173 
Allowance for credit losses $15,300  $15,400  $15,400  $15,400  $15,220 
Total assets $1,764,629  $1,738,952  $1,744,939  $1,718,819  $1,749,073 
Total deposits $1,438,408  $1,394,182  $1,401,797  $1,380,192  $1,353,918 
Borrowed funds $178,500  $198,500  $201,050  $200,550  $259,050 
Total shareholders' equity $141,074  $138,702  $132,902  $130,690  $128,247 
Net loans to total deposits  100.54%  104.58%  104.75%  105.56%  106.50%
Common shares outstanding  4,484,447   4,470,871   4,466,221   4,460,053   4,453,951 
QTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES          
Total assets $1,771,614  $1,740,526  $1,739,510  $1,706,147  $1,687,175 
Earning assets $1,683,708  $1,649,091  $1,646,848  $1,617,593  $1,595,605 
Interest bearing liabilities $1,205,162  $1,165,064  $1,156,835  $1,105,807  $1,072,417 
Total shareholders' equity $140,574  $135,157  $132,860  $130,860  $126,495 
Total tangible shareholders' equity $131,204  $125,723  $123,349  $121,274  $116,834 
Earned common shares outstanding  4,449,376   4,443,463   4,437,415   4,427,890   4,421,584 
Unvested stock grants  31,821   26,018   26,668   29,916   29,007 
Total common shares outstanding  4,481,197   4,469,481   4,464,083   4,457,806   4,450,591 
ASSET QUALITY          
Nonperforming loans to gross loans(1)  0.39%  0.38%  0.24%  0.16%  0.19%
Nonperforming assets to total assets(1)  0.34%  0.35%  0.23%  0.16%  0.17%
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans(1)  1.05%  1.05%  1.04%  1.05%  1.04%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to QTD average gross loans  %  (0.01)%  (0.03)%  %  %
Credit loss expense (reversal) to QTD average gross loans  %  (0.01)%  (0.02)%  0.01%  0.02%
CAPITAL RATIOS(1)          
Total capital to risk weighted assets  12.27%  11.91%  11.59%  11.31%  11.08%
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets  11.17%  10.82%  10.51%  10.23%  10.02%
CET1 capital to risk weighted assets  10.17%  9.83%  9.53%  9.25%  9.04%
Tier 1 leverage ratio  8.78%  8.77%  8.58%  8.55%  8.47%
           
(1)At end of period          
           

The following table outlines our YTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the three months ended (unaudited):

  3/31/2024 3/31/2023 3/31/2022 3/31/2021 3/31/2020
INCOME STATEMENT DATA          
Interest income $21,541  $18,679  $12,301  $11,919  $11,070 
Interest expense  9,315   5,335   599   676   2,145 
Net interest income  12,226   13,344   11,702   11,243   8,925 
Credit loss expense (reversal)  (43)  236   502   212   1,542 
Noninterest income  2,355   2,328   2,808   3,906   4,575 
Noninterest expenses  11,166   10,633   10,167   9,083   7,748 
Federal income tax expense  668   959   757   1,198   858 
Net income $2,790  $3,844  $3,084  $4,656  $3,352 
PER SHARE          
Earnings $0.63  $0.87  $0.69  $1.00  $0.72 
Dividends $0.11  $0.10  $0.09  $0.08  $0.08 
Tangible book value(1) $29.38  $26.64  $24.97  $24.75  $21.56 
Quoted market value          
High $27.20  $24.10  $29.25  $24.75  $26.00 
Low $24.00  $21.10  $27.10  $21.90  $12.55 
Close(1) $24.40  $21.31  $27.90  $23.30  $15.50 
PERFORMANCE RATIOS          
Return on average assets  0.63%  0.92%  0.86%  1.50%  1.28%
Return on average shareholders' equity  7.98%  12.32%  10.53%  15.86%  13.01%
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity  8.55%  13.34%  11.49%  16.38%  13.54%
Efficiency ratio  76.58%  67.85%  70.07%  59.96%  57.39%
Yield on average earning assets (FTE)  5.15%  4.75%  3.70%  4.01%  4.47%
Rate on interest bearing liabilities  3.11%  2.02%  0.29%  0.37%  1.28%
Net interest margin to average earning assets (FTE)  2.92%  3.40%  3.52%  3.79%  3.61%
BALANCE SHEET DATA(1)          
Total investment securities $103,210  $122,995  $151,579  $89,772  $76,312 
Gross loans $1,461,465  $1,457,173  $1,139,351  $1,028,117  $865,577 
Allowance for credit losses $15,300  $15,220  $11,000  $11,100  $7,250 
Total assets $1,764,629  $1,749,073  $1,435,485  $1,303,175  $1,071,181 
Total deposits $1,438,408  $1,353,918  $1,252,892  $1,122,508  $883,837 
Borrowed funds $178,500  $259,050  $52,000  $49,000  $71,500 
Total shareholders' equity $141,074  $128,247  $121,346  $119,360  $104,829 
Net loans to total deposits  100.54%  106.50%  90.06%  90.60%  97.11%
Common shares outstanding  4,484,447   4,453,951   4,459,544   4,673,914   4,675,499 
YTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES          
Total assets $1,771,614  $1,687,175  $1,448,545  $1,259,119  $1,049,245 
Earning assets $1,683,708  $1,595,605  $1,348,647  $1,206,411  $997,089 
Interest bearing liabilities $1,205,162  $1,072,417  $831,200  $735,159  $672,564 
Total shareholders' equity $140,574  $126,495  $118,759  $119,034  $103,646 
Total tangible shareholders' equity $131,204  $116,834  $108,862  $115,298  $99,558 
Earned common shares outstanding  4,449,376   4,421,584   4,451,607   4,664,893   4,659,279 
Unvested stock grants  31,821   29,007   27,466   21,922   13,481 
Total common shares outstanding  4,481,197   4,450,591   4,479,073   4,686,815   4,672,760 
ASSET QUALITY          
Nonperforming loans to gross loans(1)  0.39%  0.19%  0.20%  0.79%  0.10%
Nonperforming assets to total assets(1)  0.34%  0.17%  0.19%  0.62%  0.12%
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans(1)  1.05%  1.04%  0.97%  1.08%  0.84%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to YTD average gross loans  %  %  %  %  0.01%
Credit loss expense (reversal) to YTD average gross loans  %  0.02%  0.05%  0.02%  0.18%
CAPITAL RATIOS(1)          
Total capital to risk weighted assets  12.27%  11.08%  12.07%  15.02%  14.44%
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets  11.17%  10.02%  11.13%  13.84%  13.58%
CET1 capital to risk weighted assets  10.17%  9.04%  9.94%  12.34%  11.92%
Tier 1 leverage ratio  8.78%  8.47%  9.07%  10.31%  10.97%
           
(1)At end of period          
           

Income Statement Breakdown and Analysis

  Quarter to Date
  3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023
Net income $2,790  $3,784  $3,775  $3,226  $3,844 
Acquisition related items (net of tax)          
Amortization of core deposit intangibles  36   60   60   60   60 
Total acquisition related items (net of tax)  36   60   60   60   60 
Other nonrecurring items (net of tax)          
Proxy contest related expenses           413    
Prepayment penalties collected  (58)  (85)  (29)  (95)  (9)
Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax)  (58)  (85)  (29)  318   (9)
Adjusted net income from operations $2,768  $3,759  $3,806  $3,604  $3,895 
           
Net interest income $12,226  $12,507  $12,659  $13,084  $13,344 
Prepayment penalties collected  (73)  (107)  (37)  (120)  (12)
Adjusted net interest income $12,153  $12,400  $12,622  $12,964  $13,332 
           
PERFORMANCE RATIOS          
Based on adjusted net income from operations          
Earnings per share $0.62  $0.85  $0.86  $0.81  $0.88 
Return on average assets  0.63%  0.86%  0.87%  0.85%  0.94%
Return on average shareholders' equity  7.92%  11.03%  11.37%  11.05%  12.49%
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity  8.49%  11.86%  12.24%  11.92%  13.52%
Efficiency ratio  76.65%  69.06%  70.31%  69.51%  67.41%
           
Based on adjusted net interest income          
Yield on average earning assets (FTE)  5.13%  5.03%  4.91%  4.82%  4.75%
Rate on interest bearing liabilities  3.11%  2.90%  2.66%  2.35%  2.02%
Net interest margin to average earning assets (FTE)  2.90%  2.98%  3.04%  3.22%  3.40%


  Year to Date March 31 Variance
   2024   2023  Amount %
Net income $2,790  $3,844  $(1,054) (27.42)%
Acquisition related items (net of tax)        
Amortization of core deposit intangibles  36   60   (24) (40.00)%
Total acquisition related items (net of tax)  36   60   (24) (40.00)%
Other nonrecurring items (net of tax)        
Proxy contest related expenses          N/M
Prepayment penalties collected  (58)  (9)  (49) 544.44%
Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax)  (58)  (9)  (49) 544.44%
Adjusted net income from operations $2,768  $3,895  $(1,127) (28.93)%
         
Net interest income $12,226  $13,344  $(1,118) (8.38)%
Prepayment penalties collected  (73)  (12)  (61) 508.33%
Adjusted net interest income $12,153  $13,332  $(1,179) (8.84)%
         
PERFORMANCE RATIOS        
Based on adjusted net income from operations        
Earnings per share $0.62  $0.88  $(0.26) (29.55)%
Return on average assets  0.63%  0.94%   (0.31)%
Return on average shareholders' equity  7.92%  12.49%   (4.57)%
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity  8.49%  13.52%   (5.03)%
Efficiency ratio  76.65%  67.41%   9.24%
         
Based on adjusted net interest income        
Yield on average earning assets (FTE)  5.13%  4.75%   0.38%
Rate on interest bearing liabilities  3.11%  2.02%   1.09%
Net interest margin to average earning assets (FTE)  2.90%  3.40%   (0.50)%
         

Average Balances, Interest Rate, and Net Interest Income

The following tables present the daily average amount outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, nonearning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. These tables also present an analysis of interest income and interest expense for the periods indicated. All interest income is reported on a FTE basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Loans in nonaccrual status, for the purpose of the following computations, are included in the average loan balances.

Net interest income is the amount by which interest income on earning assets exceeds the interest expenses on interest bearing liabilities. Net interest income, which includes loan fees, is influenced by changes in the balance and mix of assets and liabilities and market interest rates. We exert some control over these factors; however, FRB monetary policy and competition have a significant impact. For analytical purposes, net interest income is adjusted to a FTE basis by adding the income tax savings from interest on tax exempt loans, and nontaxable investment securities, thus making period-to-period comparisons more meaningful.

  Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023
  Average Balance Tax Equivalent Interest Average Yield / Rate Average Balance Tax Equivalent Interest Average Yield / Rate Average Balance Tax Equivalent Interest Average Yield / Rate
Interest earning assets                  
Total loans $1,471,130  $19,609  5.36% $1,477,899  $19,633  5.27% $1,447,375  $17,854  5.00%
Taxable investment securities  94,199   359  1.53%  95,263   374  1.56%  109,671   435  1.61%
Nontaxable investment securities  11,963   67  2.25%  12,166   68  2.22%  14,287   81  2.30%
Interest earning cash and cash equivalents  97,237   1,319  5.46%  54,584   760  5.52%  14,035   153  4.42%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock  9,179   201  8.81%  9,179   212  9.16%  10,237   173  6.85%
Total earning assets  1,683,708   21,555  5.15%  1,649,091   21,047  5.06%  1,595,605   18,696  4.75%
                   
Nonearning assets                  
Allowance for credit losses  (15,400)      (15,444)      (15,145)    
Premises and equipment, net  14,392       14,875       15,453     
Accrued income and other assets  88,914       92,004       91,262     
Total assets $1,771,614      $1,740,526      $1,687,175     
                   
Interest bearing liabilities                  
Interest bearing demand deposits $421,597  $3,559  3.40% $413,681  $3,540  3.40% $359,223  $2,078  2.35%
Savings deposits  272,296   413  0.61%  279,197   421  0.60%  341,154   473  0.56%
Time deposits  326,747   3,644  4.49%  271,375   2,709  3.96%  166,518   1,012  2.46%
Borrowed funds  184,522   1,699  3.70%  200,811   1,856  3.67%  205,522   1,772  3.50%
Total interest bearing liabilities  1,205,162   9,315  3.11%  1,165,064   8,526  2.90%  1,072,417   5,335  2.02%
                   
Noninterest bearing liabilities                  
Noninterest bearing deposits  417,089       424,859       474,686     
Accrued interest and other liabilities  8,789       15,446       13,577     
Shareholders' equity  140,574       135,157       126,495     
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $1,771,614      $1,740,526      $1,687,175     
Net interest income (FTE)   $12,240      $12,521      $13,361   
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)     2.92%     3.01%     3.40%
                   

Volume and Rate Variance Analysis

The following table sets forth the effect of volume and rate changes on interest income and expense for the periods indicated. For the purpose of this table, changes in interest due to volume and rate were determined as follows:

Volume – change in volume multiplied by the previous period's rate.
Rate – change in the FTE rate multiplied by the previous period's volume.

The change in interest due to both volume and rate has been allocated to volume and rate changes in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each.

  Three Months Ended Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2024 March 31, 2024
  Compared To Compared To
  December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023
  Increase (Decrease) Due to Increase (Decrease) Due to
  Volume Rate Net Volume Rate Net
Changes in interest income            
Total loans $(568) $544  $(24) $326  $1,429  $1,755 
Taxable investment securities  (6)  (9)  (15)  (56)  (20)  (76)
Nontaxable investment securities  (5)  4   (1)  (12)  (2)  (14)
Interest earning cash and cash equivalents  616   (57)  559   1,121   45   1,166 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock     (11)  (11)  (99)  127   28 
Total changes in interest income  37   471   508   1,280   1,579   2,859 
             
Changes in interest expense            
Interest bearing demand deposits  19      19   414   1,067   1,481 
Savings deposits  (38)  30   (8)  (279)  219   (60)
Time deposits  565   370   935   1,417   1,215   2,632 
Borrowed funds  (252)  95   (157)  (574)  501   (73)
Total changes in interest expense  294   495   789   978   3,002   3,980 
Net change in net interest income (FTE) $(257) $(24) $(281) $302  $(1,423) $(1,121)


  Average Yield/Rate for the Three Months Ended
  3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023
Total earning assets 5.15% 5.06% 4.92% 4.85% 4.75%
Total interest bearing liabilities 3.11% 2.90% 2.66% 2.35% 2.02%
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 2.92% 3.01% 3.05% 3.25% 3.40%


  Quarter to Date Net Interest Income (FTE)
  3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023
Interest income $21,541  $21,033  $20,416  $19,553  $18,679 
FTE adjustment  14   14   14   17   17 
Total interest income (FTE)  21,555   21,047   20,430   19,570   18,696 
Total interest expense  9,315   8,526   7,757   6,469   5,335 
Net interest income (FTE) $12,240  $12,521  $12,673  $13,101  $13,361 
           

Noninterest Income

  Three Months Ended
  3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023
Service charges and fees          
Trust and investment services  641   433   572   583   549 
ATM and debit card  512   549   568   570   531 
Service charges on deposit accounts  140   211   244   224   218 
Total  1,293   1,193   1,384   1,377   1,298 
Net gain on sales of commercial loans  296   226      95    
Net gain on sales of residential mortgage loans  143   96   164   198   161 
Change in fair value of equity investments  (10)  42   (28)  (16)  15 
Changes in the fair value of MSR  (96)  (108)  119   (8)  107 
Other          
Mortgage servicing fees  394   398   398   406   406 
Change in cash surrender value of corporate owned life insurance  204   192   181   178   172 
Other  131   106   120   230   169 
Total  729   696   699   814   747 
Total noninterest income $2,355  $2,145  $2,338  $2,460  $2,328 
           
Memo items:          
Residential mortgage operations $441  $386  $681  $596  $674 


  Three Months Ended March 31 Variance
   2024   2023  Amount %
Service charges and fees        
Trust and investment services $641  $549  $92  16.76%
ATM and debit card  512   531   (19) (3.58)%
Service charges on deposit accounts  140   218   (78) (35.78)%
Total  1,293   1,298   (5) (0.39)%
Net gain on sales of commercial loans  296      296  N/M
Net gain on sales of residential mortgage loans  143   161   (18) (11.18)%
Change in fair value of equity investments  (10)  15   (25) (166.67)%
Changes in the fair value of MSR  (96)  107   (203) (189.72)%
Other        
Mortgage servicing fees  394   406   (12) (2.96)%
Change in cash surrender value of corporate owned life insurance  204   172   32  18.60%
Other  131   169   (38) (22.49)%
Total  729   747   (18) (2.41)%
Total noninterest income $2,355  $2,328  $27  1.16%
         
Memo items:        
Residential mortgage operations $441  $674  $(233) (34.57)%
         

Residential Mortgage Operations

Residential mortgage operations includes net gains on sales of loans, net mortgage servicing rights income, and mortgage servicing fees.

Net gain on sales of residential mortgage loans represents the income earned on the sale of residential mortgage loans into the secondary market. Although increases in interest rates and limited inventories have significantly driven down the volume of new originations and refinancing activity, we continue to actively sell residential mortgage loans into the secondary market. During the first quarter of 2024, residential mortgage originations sold into the secondary market totaled $6,385. We expect this trend to continue in future periods.

Changes in the fair value of MSR are highly correlated to changes in interest rates and prepayment speeds. During the first quarter of 2024, the fair value of the servicing portfolio decreased primarily due to a decline in the size of the servicing portfolio as the portfolio declined by $5,605. Mortgage servicing rights are expected to continue to decline due to likely further reductions in the size of our servicing portfolio as paydowns and maturities are expected to outpace new originations.

Mortgage servicing fees includes the fees earned for servicing loans that have been sold into the secondary market. The annual decrease in mortgage servicing fees is directly related to the size of the serviced portfolio. Due to reduced levels of secondary market originations and prepayments, the serviced loan portfolio declined by $16,961, or 2.67%, since March 31, 2023. We expect mortgage servicing fees to trend modestly downward in future periods due to decreased secondary market originations.

All Other Noninterest Income

Trust and investment services includes income earned from contracts with customers to manage assets for investment and/or to transact on their accounts through the wealth management and trust department. We transitioned our wealth management program to a new platform in 2023, which provides our clients a full range of leading investment services and solutions. Trust services and wealth management fees are subject to market fluctuations and interest rate changes. We expect trust and investment services fees to modestly increase in future periods.

ATM and debit card income represents fees earned on ATM and debit card transactions. We expect these fees to approximate current levels in 2024.

Service charges on deposit accounts includes fees earned from deposit customers for transaction-based charges, account maintenance and overdraft services. Service charges on deposit accounts are expected to approximate current levels throughout the remainder of the year.

Net gain on sales of commercial loans represents the income earned from the sale of commercial loans into the secondary market. During the first quarter of 2024, we sold the guaranteed portion of select SBA loans. We anticipate this strategy throughout the remainder of the year.

Change in cash surrender value of corporate owned life insurance is expected to modestly increase throughout 2024.

Other includes miscellaneous other income items, none of which are individually significant.

Noninterest Expenses

  Three Months Ended
  3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023
Compensation and benefits $6,066  $5,521  $5,592  $5,492  $5,792 
Professional services  894   695   726   1,237   766 
Furniture and equipment  727   696   668   685   726 
Occupancy  623   610   591   589   635 
Data processing  547   505   576   565   513 
Advertising and promotional  348   139   506   509   451 
Loan and collection  322   301   232   457   240 
Other          
FDIC insurance premiums  299   270   330   330   201 
ATM and debit card  171   158   153   179   161 
Telephone and communication  109   103   115   100   119 
Amortization of core deposit intangibles  45   76   75   76   76 
Other general and administrative  1,015   1,047   1,030   1,101   953 
Total  1,639   1,654   1,703   1,786   1,510 
Total noninterest expenses $11,166  $10,121  $10,594  $11,320  $10,633 


  Three Months Ended
March 31		 Variance
   2024   2023  Amount %
Compensation and benefits $6,066  $5,792  $274  4.73%
Professional services  894   766   128  16.71%
Furniture and equipment  727   726   1  0.14%
Occupancy  623   635   (12) (1.89)%
Data processing  547   513   34  6.63%
Advertising and promotional  348   451   (103) (22.84)%
Loan and collection  322   240   82  34.17%
Other        
FDIC insurance premiums  299   201   98  48.76%
ATM and debit card  171   161   10  6.21%
Telephone and communication  109   119   (10) (8.40)%
Amortization of core deposit intangibles  45   76   (31) (40.79)%
Other general and administrative  1,015   953   62  6.51%
Total  1,639   1,510   129  8.54%
Total noninterest expenses $11,166  $10,633  $533  5.01%
         

Compensation and benefits includes salaries, commissions and incentives, employee benefits, and payroll taxes. Compensation and benefits increased in the first quarter of 2024 due to an increase in the size of the organization, merit increases, and market based adjustments. While there continues to be meaningful wage pressure, we expect a modest increase in overall compensation and benefits throughout 2024. These increases will be partially offset by decreases in commissions as loan originations continue to slow. This trend is expected to continue in future periods.

Professional services include expenses relating to third-party professional services. These services include, but are not limited to, regulatory, auditing, consulting, and legal. The increase in professional services during the second quarter of 2023 was due to an increase in expenses resulting from a proxy contest relating to our 2023 annual meeting of stockholders. The consulting and legal fees related to this matter totaled approximately $523. Professional services expenses are expected to approximate current levels in future periods.

Furniture and equipment and occupancy expenses primarily consist of depreciation, repairs and maintenance, certain service contracts, and other related items. These expenses are expected to approximate current levels throughout 2024.

Data processing primarily includes the expenses relating to our core data processor. Data processing expenses are expected to modestly increase throughout 2024 due to annual contractual increases from our core data processor.

Advertising and promotional expenses includes media costs and any donations or sponsorships. The increase in such expenses in the first quarter of 2024 is a result of enhanced marketing efforts to attract new and expand existing customer loan and deposit account relationships, as well as an increase in homeownership grants. Total advertising and promotional expenses are expected to decline in 2024 due to the expiration of certain long-term sponsorship commitments.

Loan and collection includes expenses related to the origination and collection of loans. The increase in such expenses in 2024 is due increased levels of home ownership grants. Loan and collection expenses are expected to approximate current levels in future periods as loan growth is expected to approximate current levels.

FDIC insurance premiums typically fluctuate each period based on the size of the balance sheet, capital position and overall risk profile. These expenses have increased due to the FDIC increasing its assessment rate for all insured institutions effective January 1, 2023. FDIC insurance premiums are expected to approximate current levels.

ATM and debit card expenses fluctuate based on customer and non-customer utilization of ATMs and customer debit card volumes. We expect these fees to approximate current levels in future periods.

Telephone and communication includes expenses relating to our communication systems. These expenses are expected to approximate current levels in future periods.

Amortization of core deposit intangibles relates to the core deposits acquired from Community Bancorp, Inc. on December 31, 2016 and FSB on December 1, 2021. These core deposit intangibles are being amortized using an accelerated sum-of-years-digits method over their estimated useful lives of seven years. The core deposit intangibles associated with the acquisition of Community Bancorp, Inc. were fully amortized as of December 31, 2023. The core deposit intangibles associated with the acquisition of FSB will be amortized through 2028.

Other general and administrative includes miscellaneous other expense items. These expenses have increased partially due to an increase in fraudulent activity (check, ACH and identity theft) on customer accounts. Other general and administrative expenses are expected to approximate current levels in future periods.

Balance Sheet Breakdown and Analysis

  3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023
ASSETS          
Cash and due from banks $132,349  $90,661  $83,365  $59,181  $100,496 
Total investment securities  103,210   107,615   109,543   117,563   122,995 
Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value  1,067   747   1,037   1,106   875 
Gross loans  1,461,465   1,473,471   1,483,720   1,472,288   1,457,173 
Less allowance for credit losses  15,300   15,400   15,400   15,400   15,220 
Net loans  1,446,165   1,458,071   1,468,320   1,456,888   1,441,953 
All other assets  81,838   81,858   82,674   84,081   82,754 
Total assets $1,764,629  $1,738,952  $1,744,939  $1,718,819  $1,749,073 
           
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY          
Total deposits $1,438,408  $1,394,182  $1,401,797  $1,380,192  $1,353,918 
Total borrowed funds  178,500   198,500   201,050   200,550   259,050 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities  6,647   7,568   9,190   7,387   7,858 
Total liabilities  1,623,555   1,600,250   1,612,037   1,588,129   1,620,826 
Total shareholders' equity  141,074   138,702   132,902   130,690   128,247 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $1,764,629  $1,738,952  $1,744,939  $1,718,819  $1,749,073 


  3/31/2024 vs 12/31/2023 3/31/2024 vs 3/31/2023
  Variance Variance
  Amount % Amount %
ASSETS        
Cash and due from banks $41,688  45.98% $31,853  31.70%
Total investment securities  (4,405) (4.09)%  (19,785) (16.09)%
Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value  320  42.84%  192  21.94%
Gross loans  (12,006) (0.81)%  4,292  0.29%
Less allowance for credit losses  (100) (0.65)%  80  0.53%
Net loans  (11,906) (0.82)%  4,212  0.29%
All other assets  (20) (0.02)%  (916) (1.11)%
Total assets $25,677  1.48% $15,556  0.89%
         
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY        
Total deposits $44,226  3.17% $84,490  6.24%
Total borrowed funds  (20,000) (10.08)%  (80,550) (31.09)%
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities  (921) (12.17)%  (1,211) (15.41)%
Total liabilities  23,305  1.46%  2,729  0.17%
Total shareholders' equity  2,372  1.71%  12,827  10.00%
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $25,677  1.48% $15,556  0.89%
         

Cash and due from banks

  3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023
Cash and due from banks          
Noninterest bearing $26,128  $29,997  $35,121  $33,028  $24,376 
Interest bearing  106,221   60,664   48,244   26,153   76,120 
Total $132,349  $90,661  $83,365  $59,181  $100,496 
           
  3/31/2024 vs 12/31/2023   3/31/2024 vs 3/31/2023
  Variance   Variance
  Amount %   Amount %
Cash and due from banks          
Noninterest bearing $(3,869)  (12.90)%   $1,752   7.19%
Interest bearing  45,557   75.10%    30,101   39.54%
Total $41,688   45.98%   $31,853   31.70%
           

Cash and due from banks fluctuates from period to period based on loan demand and variances in deposit account balances.

Primary and secondary liquidity sources

The following table outlines our primary and secondary sources of liquidity as of:

  3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023
Cash and cash equivalents $132,349  $90,661  $83,365  $59,181  $100,496 
Fair value of unpledged investment securities  73,680   80,247   82,103   82,041   102,368 
FHLB borrowing availability  190,000   170,000   170,000   170,000   111,500 
Unsecured lines of credit  23,000   20,000   20,000   20,000   20,000 
Funds available through the Fed Discount Window  107   111   110   119   119 
Parent company line of credit  3,500   3,500   950   1,450   1,450 
Total liquidity sources $422,636  $364,519  $356,528  $332,791  $335,933 
           

The increase in cash and cash equivalents in the first quarter of 2024 was due to an increase in total deposits (see "Total deposits" below). The decrease in fair value of unpledged investment securities during 2023 was due to pledging additional securities in our investment portfolio for deposit relationships with collateral agreements. The increase in FHLB borrowing availability during the first quarter of 2024 was due to less utilization of FHLB advances as loan growth has moderated in recent periods.

In addition to the above liquidity sources, we also have the option of utilizing wholesale funding sources, such as brokered NOW accounts, brokered time deposits, and internet time deposits. Although wholesale funding sources are typically more expensive than core deposits and other liquidity sources, they are an integral part of our overall asset and liability management strategy.

Investment securities

  3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023
Available-for-sale          
U.S. Government and federal agency $20,427  $22,425  $23,420  $24,411  $24,402 
State and municipal  20,403   20,460   20,992   21,110   22,649 
Mortgage backed residential  47,505   49,076   50,786   52,704   54,595 
Certificates of deposit  2,729   2,728   3,956   6,679   7,426 
Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies  22,778   23,320   24,062   24,680   25,275 
Unrealized gain/(loss) on available-for-sale securities  (13,027)  (12,760)  (15,958)  (14,536)  (13,940)
Total available-for-sale  100,815   105,249   107,258   115,048   120,407 
Held-to-maturity state and municipal  877   878   879   1,081   1,168 
Equity securities  1,518   1,488   1,406   1,434   1,420 
Total investment securities $103,210  $107,615  $109,543  $117,563  $122,995 
           
  3/31/2024 vs 12/31/2023   3/31/2024 vs 3/31/2023
  Variance   Variance
  Amount %   Amount %
Available-for-sale          
U.S. Government and federal agency  (1,998)  (8.91)%   $(3,975)  (16.29)%
State and municipal  (57)  (0.28)%    (2,246)  (9.92)%
Mortgage backed residential  (1,571)  (3.20)%    (7,090)  (12.99)%
Certificates of deposit  1   0.04%    (4,697)  (63.25)%
Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies  (542)  (2.32)%    (2,497)  (9.88)%
Unrealized gain/(loss) on available-for-sale securities  (267)  2.09%    913   (6.55)%
Total available-for-sale  (4,434)  (4.21)%    (19,592)  (16.27)%
Held-to-maturity state and municipal  (1)  (0.11)%    (291)  (24.91)%
Equity securities  30   2.02%    98   6.90%
Total investment securities $(4,405)  (4.09)%   $(19,785)  (16.09)%
           

The amortized cost and fair value of AFS investment securities as of March 31, 2024 were as follows:

  Maturing    
  Due in One Year or Less After One Year But Within Five Years After Five Years But Within Ten Years After Ten Years Securities with Variable Monthly Payments or Noncontractual Maturities Total
U.S. Government and federal agency $7,484  $12,943  $  $  $  $20,427 
State and municipal  2,922   15,247   1,114   1,120      20,403 
Mortgage backed residential           47,505   47,505 
Certificates of deposit  2,729               2,729 
Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies              22,778   22,778 
Total amortized cost $13,135  $28,190  $1,114  $1,120  $70,283  $113,842 
Fair value $12,639  $25,791  $1,012  $1,037  $60,336  $100,815 
             

The amortized cost and fair value of HTM investment securities as of March 31, 2024 were as follows:

  Maturing    
  Due in One Year or Less After One Year But Within Five Years After Five Years But Within Ten Years After Ten Years Securities with Variable Monthly Payments or Noncontractual Maturities Total
State and municipal $427  $295  $155  $  $  $877 
Fair value $424  $285  $151  $  $  $860 
             

Total investment securities have declined in recent periods primarily due to maturities and prepayments. As a result of the current liquidity environment and overall market conditions, we have not replenished maturing securities with new purchases.

Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value

Loans HFS represent the fair value of loans that have been committed to be sold to the secondary market, but have not yet been delivered. The level of loans HFS fluctuates based on loan demand as well as the timing of loan deliveries to the secondary market.

Loans and allowance for credit losses

As outlined in the following tables, our loan portfolio has moderated throughout the past 12 months. During the first quarter of 2024, gross loans declined $12,006, primarily due to an acceleration of commercial loan payoffs. As a result of current market conditions, we expect minimal loan growth in 2024. Specifically, our commercial pipeline has declined significantly, and the requests that are being presented are lower dollar balances and often carry an SBA guarantee.

The following tables outline the composition and changes in the loan portfolio as of:

  3/31/2024 12/31/2023
 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023
Commercial and industrial $114,772  $118,089  $125,330  $120,985  $111,557 
Commercial real estate  867,270  870,693   874,870   870,761   874,690 
Total commercial loans  982,042  988,782   1,000,200   991,746   986,247 
Residential mortgage  426,762  431,836   431,740   430,065   418,987 
Home equity  48,568  48,380   47,069   45,689   46,909 
Total residential real estate loans  475,330  480,216   478,809   475,754   465,896 
Consumer  4,093  4,473   4,711   4,788   5,030 
Gross loans  1,461,465  1,473,471   1,483,720   1,472,288   1,457,173 
Allowance for credit losses  (15,300) (15,400)  (15,400)  (15,400)  (15,220)
Loans, net $1,446,165  $1,458,071  $1,468,320  $1,456,888  $1,441,953 
            
Memo items:           
Residential mortgage loans serviced for others $619,160  $624,765  $631,697  $632,018  $636,121 
            
  3/31/2024 vs 12/31/2023   3/31/2024 vs 3/31/2023
  Variance   Variance
  Amount %
   Amount %
Commercial and industrial $(3,317) (2.81)%   $3,215   2.88%
Commercial real estate  (3,423) (0.39)%    (7,420)  (0.85)%
Total commercial loans  (6,740) (0.68)%    (4,205)  (0.43)%
Residential mortgage  (5,074) (1.17)%    7,775   1.86%
Home equity  188  0.39%    1,659   3.54%
Total residential real estate loans  (4,886) (1.02)%    9,434   2.02%
Consumer  (380) (8.50)%    (937)  (18.63)%
Gross loans  (12,006) (0.81)%    4,292   0.29%
Allowance for credit losses  100  (0.65)%    (80)  0.53%
Loans, net $(11,906) (0.82)%   $4,212   0.29%
            
Memo items:           
Residential mortgage loans serviced for others $(5,605) (0.90)%   $(16,961)  (2.67)%
            

The following table presents historical loan balances by portfolio segment as of:

  3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023
Loans collectively evaluated          
Commercial and industrial $112,542  $115,665  $124,860  $120,854  $111,426 
Commercial real estate  867,270   870,524   874,701   870,580   874,509 
Residential mortgage  423,881   429,109   428,927   428,147   416,879 
Home equity  48,388   48,136   46,898   45,535   46,761 
Consumer  4,093   4,473   4,711   4,788   5,020 
Subtotal  1,456,174   1,467,907   1,480,097   1,469,904   1,454,595 
Loans individually evaluated          
Commercial and industrial  2,230   2,424   470   131   131 
Commercial real estate     169   169   181   181 
Residential mortgage  2,881   2,727   2,813   1,918   2,108 
Home equity  180   244   171   154   148 
Consumer              10 
Subtotal  5,291   5,564   3,623   2,384   2,578 
Gross Loans $1,461,465  $1,473,471  $1,483,720  $1,472,288  $1,457,173 
           

The following table presents historical allowance for credit losses allocations by portfolio segment as of:

  3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023
Allowance for credit losses for collectively evaluated loans          
Commercial and industrial $1,300  $1,407  $1,362  $1,488  $1,324 
Commercial real estate  8,359   8,467   8,703   8,991   8,765 
Residential mortgage  4,202   4,409   4,439   4,453   4,576 
Home equity  305   321   315   325   416 
Consumer  38   44   36   40   49 
Unallocated  670   355   294   49    
Subtotal  14,874   15,003   15,149   15,346   15,130 
Allowance for credit losses for individually evaluated loans          
Commercial and industrial  423   363   248   15   3 
Commercial real estate               
Residential mortgage  3   34   3   39   77 
Home equity               
Consumer              10 
Unallocated               
Subtotal  426   397   251   54   90 
Allowance for credit losses $15,300  $15,400  $15,400  $15,400  $15,220 
           
Commercial and industrial $1,723  $1,770  $1,610  $1,503  $1,327 
Commercial real estate  8,359   8,467   8,703   8,991   8,765 
Residential mortgage  4,205   4,443   4,442   4,492   4,653 
Home equity  305   321   315   325   416 
Consumer  38   44   36   40   59 
Unallocated  670   355   294   49    
Allowance for credit losses $15,300  $15,400  $15,400  $15,400  $15,220 
           

Loan concentration analysis

As a result of the current economic conditions, there continues to be a heightened focus in the financial industry for non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans, most specifically retail and office space industries. While we continue to monitor various industries that have been impacted by the pandemic, we also continue to monitor the effects of inflation, supply chain disruption, rising interest rates, and office space usage associated with an increased remote workforce. The overall credit quality indicators of non-owner occupied commercial real estate loan portfolio have remained strong. Performance is based on debt service coverage ratio, loan to value ratio and payment trends. As of March 31, 2024, there were no delinquencies in the non-owner occupied commercial real estate loan portfolio. We expect the non-owner occupied commercial real estate loan portfolio to experience insignificant growth, if any, in future periods.

The net lease pool is the largest pool in the non-owner occupied commercial real estate portfolio. Risk associated within this pool is minimal as these are national or regional tenants that are well vetted during origination and annually thereafter. Risk is further minimized in this pool as locations are spread out nationally.

We have exposure in our loan portfolio to Rite Aid in the net lease and retail strip center non-owner occupied commercial real estate pools. During the fourth quarter of 2023, Rite Aid, which operates over 2,000 retail pharmacies across 17 states, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Exposure in the net lease pool whereas Rite Aid is a single tenant consists of six loans totaling $9,976. Exposure in the retail strip center pool whereas Rite Aid is a tenant consists of three loans totaling $17,174. One loan in the retail strip center pool has been reported on the Rite Aid store closure listing, however, the loan is well-secured. We continue to actively monitor the status of the Rite Aid's filing and exit strategy from bankruptcy.

With the ongoing pressures on the office sector due to remote work capabilities and less required office space, we continue to monitor the office pool more closely for potential deterioration. It is not expected that there will be much, if any, impact on portfolio performance in this pool in the near future due to existing lease terms, tenant mix, office size, and strong underwriting at origination. Due to current economic uncertainty and the pressures noted above, it is unlikely that we will seek new loan originations in the non-owner occupied office pool in 2024.

Below is a description of each industry pool within the non-owner occupied commercial real estate loan portfolio:

Net lease: Loans in this pool represent national credit tenants (or franchisees of the same) or large regional tenants with excellent credit. These loans are typically single tenant net lease credits with strong debt service coverage ratios and lease terms that extend beyond the maturity of the loan.

Retail strip centers: Loans in this pool represent loans collateralized by retail strip centers. The tenant base within this pool consists primarily of retail space whose average lease periods run between one and ten years. Larger strip centers are usually anchored by a national or regional tenant. Guarantors in this category typically have large liquid reserves.

Office: Loans in this pool represent loans collateralized by non-owner occupied office buildings. The tenant base includes legal and other professional services whose average lease periods run from three to fifteen years.

Special use: Loans in this pool represent loans collateralized by special use buildings, which include hotels, motels, assisted living and nursing homes that are not classified as construction or SBA loans.

Industrial: Loans in this pool represent investment properties used for manufacturing and production.

Medical office: Loans in this pool represent loans collateralized by non-owner occupied medical office buildings. The tenant base includes medical services whose average lease periods run from three to fifteen years.

Self storage: Loans in this pool represent self storage buildings. Loan terms are generally five years or less and the lease terms of the units are typically on a month-to-month basis.

Mixed use: Loans in this pool represent loans collateralized by mixed use real estate. The tenant base within this pool consists primarily of office-retail, office-residential or retail-residential space. The properties are most often purchased by individuals for investment purposes.

Retail: Loans in this pool represent loans collateralized by single tenant retail buildings whose average lease periods run over five years.

The following tables present the composition of current and historical non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans, based on loan collateral, by industry pool:

  3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023
Net lease $147,103  $149,056  $160,077  $159,199  $161,392 
Retail strip centers  107,834   98,588   96,567   96,310   95,726 
Office  61,657   61,822   62,959   62,062   59,867 
Special use  58,278   58,710   57,612   57,978   41,932 
Industrial  22,575   28,380   28,906   28,661   29,025 
Medical office  25,380   25,842   28,591   28,752   30,363 
Self storage  25,660   23,455   21,993   22,169   22,265 
Mixed use  17,174   17,335   19,833   19,412   19,054 
Retail  12,533   12,981   14,115   14,998   17,429 
           
Total non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans $478,194  $476,169  $490,653  $489,541  $477,053 
           
  3/31/2024 vs 12/31/2023   3/31/2024 vs 3/31/2023
  Variance   Variance
  Amount %   Amount %
Net lease $(1,953)  (1.31)%   $(14,289)  (8.85)%
Retail strip centers  9,246   9.38%    12,108   12.65%
Office  (165)  (0.27)%    1,790   2.99%
Special use  (432)  (0.74)%    16,346   38.98%
Industrial  (5,805)  (20.45)%    (6,450)  (22.22)%
Medical office  (462)  (1.79)%    (4,983)  (16.41)%
Self storage  2,205   9.40%    3,395   15.25%
Mixed use  (161)  (0.93)%    (1,880)  (9.87)%
Retail  (448)  (3.45)%    (4,896)  (28.09)%
           
Total non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans $2,025   0.43%   $1,141   0.24%
           

The following table presents the average loan size of current and historical non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans, based on loan collateral, by industry pool:

  3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023
Net lease $1,311  $1,316  $1,300  $1,292  $1,299 
Retail strip centers  2,231   2,135   2,115   2,081   2,087 
Office  1,296   1,297   1,294   1,332   1,409 
Special use  2,064   2,079   2,134   2,342   1,951 
Industrial  941   1,092   1,072   1,025   1,038 
Medical office  1,103   1,078   1,145   1,159   1,193 
Self storage  1,509   1,380   1,692   1,583   1,590 
Mixed use  1,321   1,333   1,240   1,294   1,466 
Retail  447   461   429   450   474 
           
Total non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans $1,392  $1,379  $1,362  $1,366  $1,352 
           

The following table presents current and historical non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans, based on loan collateral, by industry pool as a percentage of gross loans:

  3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023
Net lease 10.07% 10.12% 10.79% 10.81% 11.08%
Retail strip centers 7.38% 6.69% 6.51% 6.54% 6.57%
Office 4.22% 4.20% 4.24% 4.22% 4.11%
Special use 3.99% 3.98% 3.88% 3.94% 2.88%
Industrial 1.54% 1.93% 1.95% 1.95% 1.99%
Medical office 1.74% 1.75% 1.93% 1.95% 2.08%
Self storage 1.76% 1.59% 1.48% 1.51% 1.53%
Mixed use 1.18% 1.18% 1.34% 1.32% 1.31%
Retail 0.86% 0.88% 0.95% 1.02% 1.20%
           
Total non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans to gross loans 32.74% 32.32% 33.07% 33.26% 32.75%
           

Asset quality

The following table summarizes our current, past due, and nonaccrual loans as of:

  3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023
Accruing interest          
Current $1,451,432  $1,463,668  $1,477,386  $1,466,354  $1,449,266 
Past due 30-89 days  4,344   4,239   2,711   3,550   5,185 
Past due 90 days or more  398            144 
Total accruing interest  1,456,174   1,467,907   1,480,097   1,469,904   1,454,595 
Nonaccrual  5,291   5,564   3,623   2,384   2,578 
Total loans $1,461,465  $1,473,471  $1,483,720  $1,472,288  $1,457,173 
Total loans past due and in nonaccrual status $10,033  $9,803  $6,334  $5,934  $7,907 
           

The following table summarizes the our nonperforming assets as of:

  3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023
Nonaccrual loans $5,291  $5,564  $3,623  $2,384  $2,578 
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more  398            144 
Total nonperforming loans  5,689   5,564   3,623   2,384   2,722 
Other real estate owned  345   597   345   345   293 
Total nonperforming assets $6,034  $6,161  $3,968  $2,729  $3,015 
           

The following table summarizes our charge-offs, recoveries and provision for loan losses as of, and for the three-month periods ended:

  3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023
Total charge-offs $85  $110  $16  $41  $28 
Total recoveries  28   300   455   16   12 
Net charge-offs (recoveries) $57  $(190) $(439) $25  $16 
Provision for loan losses $(43) $(190) $(309) $205  $236 
           

Due to the efforts of our loan and collection team, we successfully recovered multiple previously charged-off loans during the third and fourth quarters of 2023.

The following table summarizes the our primary asset quality measures as of:

  3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023
Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.39% 0.38% 0.24% 0.16% 0.19%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.34% 0.35% 0.23% 0.16% 0.17%
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans 1.05% 1.05% 1.04% 1.05% 1.04%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to QTD average gross loans % (0.01)% (0.03)% % %
Credit loss expense (reversal) to QTD average gross loans % (0.01)% (0.02)% 0.01% 0.02%
           

The following table summarizes the average loan size as of:

  3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023
Commercial and industrial $326  $334  $353  $346  $312 
Commercial real estate  900   905   896   885   895 
Total commercial loans  746   752   751   743   739 
Residential mortgage  234   236   234   234   228 
Home equity  53   53   52   51   52 
Total residential real estate loans  174   175   174   174   170 
Consumer  13   13   12   12   13 
Gross loans $336  $337  $335  $333  $328 
           

All other assets

The following tables outline the composition and changes in other assets as of:

  3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023
Premises and equipment, net $14,111  $14,561  $14,928  $15,345  $15,219 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock  9,179   9,179   9,179   11,498   10,958 
Corporate owned life insurance  27,670   27,466   27,274   27,047   26,869 
Mortgage servicing rights  8,680   8,776   8,884   8,765   8,773 
Accrued interest receivable  4,869   4,472   4,485   3,992   3,976 
Goodwill  8,853   8,853   8,853   8,853   8,853 
Other assets          
Core deposit intangibles  488   533   609   684   760 
Right-of-use assets  1,237   1,333   1,426   1,510   1,107 
Other real estate owned  345   597   345   345   293 
Other  6,406   6,088   6,691   6,042   5,946 
Total  8,476   8,551   9,071   8,581   8,106 
All other assets $81,838  $81,858  $82,674  $84,081  $82,754 
           
  3/31/2024 vs 12/31/2023   3/31/2024 vs 3/31/2023
  Variance   Variance
  Amount %   Amount %
Premises and equipment, net $(450)  (3.09)%   $(1,108)  (7.28)%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock     %    (1,779)  (16.23)%
Corporate owned life insurance  204   0.74%    801   2.98%
Mortgage servicing rights  (96)  (1.09)%    (93)  (1.06)%
Accrued interest receivable  397   8.88%    893   22.46%
Goodwill     %       %
Other assets          
Core deposit intangibles  (45)  (8.44)%    (272)  (35.79)%
Right-of-use assets  (96)  (7.20)%    130   11.74%
Other real estate owned  (252)  (42.21)%    52   17.75%
Other  318   5.22%    460