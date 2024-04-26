Sirios Completes Second and Final Tranche of its Private Placement for Additional Gross Proceeds of $380,750

MONTREAL, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIRIOS RESOURCES SIRIOS INC. (TSX-V: SOI) (the "Corporation") announces the completion of the second and final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement, for additional gross proceeds of $380,750 (the "Offering") through the issuance of 5,857,693 common shares of the share capital of the Corporation (the "Share"). The aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering, including proceeds from the first tranche, previously closed on March 27, 2024, are $650,000. A total of 9,999,999 Shares at a price of $0.065 per Share, were issued. The Shares were issued as "flow-through shares" pursuant to section 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and section 359.1 of the Taxation Act (Quebec).



The gross proceeds of the Offering will be mainly used to finance the exploration work on its Cheechoo gold project.

In connection with the second tranche of the Offering, finder’ fees totaling $8,424 will be paid to a non-arm’s length finder, Mine Equities Ltd., through the issuance of 129,600 Shares at a price of $0.065 per Share. In addition, finder’ fees totaling $13,560 were paid to arm length finders.

The Shares issued pursuant to the second tranche of this Offering are subject to a restricted hold period of four months and one day, ending on August 27, 2024, under applicable Canadian laws. The Offering has received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). The Offering and issuance of Shares as finder’ fees remain subject to the final approval of the TSXV.

This new release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Sirios Resources

Sirios Resources is a mining exploration company based in Quebec, focused on developing its portfolio of high-potential gold properties in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Canada.

