UPDATE – Jitterbit Accelerates Business Transformation with Global Promotions that Drive Hyperautomation

ALAMEDA, Calif., April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jitterbit, a global leader in empowering business transformation through hyperautomation, today announced company-first promotions for organizations accelerating business transformation through integration, automation, and web and mobile application development.



“Jitterbit accelerates business transformation, automation and application development by empowering people to connect systems, processes and workflows,” said Jitterbit President and CEO Bill Conner. “Our teams are fiercely dedicated to driving hyperautomation, constantly innovating and creating solutions to help customers be more productive. We’re excited to offer these two promotions that underscore our commitment to making hyperautomation accessible and achievable for a broad range of organizations.”

Reduce Costs up to 90% by Automating Shopify Workflows with Top ERPs

Jitterbit’s Harmony Ecommerce Bundle is designed for organizations manually integrating Shopify systems and popular enterprise resource planning (ERP) platforms. Harmony accelerates order-processing between Shopify and ERPs to create a seamless buying journey, eliminating manual processes by automating workflows for ordering, shipping, fulfillment, and inventory management.

Jitterbit's Harmony future-proofs ecommerce businesses with enterprise-grade automation and integration technology that can scale as business grows, not just solve a single pain point. Harmony empowers ecommerce businesses to:



Accelerate order processing and reduce transactional errors up to 40% for a seamless buying journey for customers

Reduce integration errors by using pre-built integrations that connect data and processes between Shopify and top ERPs

Cut integration costs by 75% compared to custom-build integrations

Increase order-to-cash cycle time by 20% or more

Reduce costs by up to 90% when converting from manual to automatic order processing



Build Web and Mobile Applications up to 80% Faster

Vinyl’s first-ever ‘Build Fast’ Bundle includes professional services and support to help organizations build a real web or mobile application for their business. A low-code application solution, Vinyl empowers anyone to create secure, compliant and reliable applications in weeks, helping enterprises reduce application development by up to 80%.

“This is a first-ever offering for Jitterbit,” said Jitterbit Senior Vice President of Product Management Vito Salvaggio. “We want organizations to understand first-hand how low-code technology truly accelerates web and mobile application development. Our goal with this promotion is that they come away with an application built just for their business — with us right by their side.”

Jitterbit’s Vinyl gives organizations an easy way to remove technology barriers, unlock access to siloed data and eliminate gaps in business workflows. Vinyl empowers organizations to:

Accelerate business processes by automating workflows and eliminating workarounds

Address business problems not solved by off-the-shelf offerings

Access new and existing data points without impacting source data

Empower line-of-business teams to build secure, compliant applications with an average go-live time of three months

Ensure application compliance with stringent standards of SOC 1 Type II and SOC 2 Type II, as well as industry best practices and regulations



To learn more about Jitterbit’s offerings, visit jitterbit.com/promotions.

About Jitterbit, Inc.

Jitterbit empowers business transformation with low-code enterprise solutions for integration and application development. Jitterbit combines and simplifies the power of iPaaS, APIM, EDI, and LCAP to amplify the value of on-premise, cloud-based, and SaaS systems and accelerate the digital journey. Organizations around the globe rely on Jitterbit’s experience and expertise to help them automate critical business processes and build applications to futureproof their business. Learn more at www.jitterbit.com or follow us on LinkedIn.