AVXL Stockholders: Robbins LLP Reminds AVXL Stockholders of Pending Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Against the Company

SAN DIEGO, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all persons who purchased or otherwise acquired Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: AVXL) stock between February 1, 2022 and January 1,2024. Anavex investigates, manufactures, and markets pharmaceuticals for central nervous system (CNS) disorders.

For more information, submit a form , email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating the Allegations that Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (AVXL) Misled Investors Regarding the Likelihood of Success of its Clinical Trial

According to the complaint, Anavex’s primary product is blarcamesine. Anavex sponsored the “Excellence” Phase II/Phase III study to investigate blarcamesine as a treatment for pediatric Rett syndrome patients.

Plaintiff alleges that during the class period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that defendants misled investors by providing a materially flawed and inaccurate impression of Anavex’s research program and of blarcamesine’s actual likelihood of success in the Rett syndrome trials.

On January 2, 2024, Anavex announced the Excellence study results and in doing so revealed that Anavex used the “MMRM” method – a statistical method not previously used by Anavex in its prior blarcamesine studies – to analyze the data and that the Excellence study failed to achieve statistical significance on all but one measure. On this news, the price of Anavex stock fell more than 35%, according to the complaint.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Anavex Life Sciences Corporation. Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file their papers with the court by May 13, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: Some law firms issuing releases about this matter do not actually litigate securities class actions; Robbins LLP does. A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. Since our inception, we have obtained over $1 billion for shareholders.

To be notified if a class action against Anavex Life Sciences Corporation settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact:

Aaron Dumas, Jr.

Robbins LLP

5060 Shoreham Pl., Ste. 300

San Diego, CA 92122

adumas@robbinsllp.com

(800) 350-6003

www.robbinsllp.com

https://www.facebook.com/RobbinsLLP/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/robbins-llp/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f9efc818-91a2-4fbb-82f3-e3ef4e18a377