The world's first 3D LBS game L3E7 completed US$10 million in financing

Hong Kong, China, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On April 24th, L3E7 initiated its inaugural testing phase, drawing participation from a vast array of builders numbering in the thousands.



Benefiting from a core team boasting extensive AAA game development experience, L3E7 has garnered significant attention since its initial announcement. The allure of L3E7 lies in its depiction of cyberpunk 3D Earth cities, meticulously reconstructed using proprietary technology and data sourced from Google Maps.

This infusion of capital will empower L3E7 to fortify its brand presence, elevate game development endeavors, tap into the burgeoning web3 market by leveraging the distinctive appeal of LBS games, and furnish vital financial and industrial resources to underpin future offline business collaborations and IP expansions.

At its heart, L3E7 offers PVE gameplay, wherein players can seize iconic real-world landmarks, accruing rewards based on their damage rankings, alongside robust team dynamics and social interactions. Official figures from L3E7 reveal an impressive 70% retention rate on the day following the commencement of testing, a figure that outstrips industry norms.

Expressing gratitude for the acknowledgment and support received from players, the L3E7 team pledges to continuously refine and optimize existing features and content, pioneer innovative industry-first elements, and aspire to achieve preeminence as the foremost LBS game in the sector.

L3E7's market footprint extends across multiple continents, encompassing North America, Asia, and Europe. Charting a trajectory toward global prominence, L3E7 aspires to establish itself as a premier gaming entity, attracting a diverse user base spanning both Web2 and Web3 domains, while cultivating a multifaceted content ecosystem that thrives both digitally and in physical spaces.

