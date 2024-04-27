COMPASS MINERALS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Compass Minerals International, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Compass Minerals International, Inc. (“Compass Minerals” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CMP) in the United States District Court for the District of Kansas on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Compass Minerals securities between November 29, 2023 and March 22, 2024, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until June 24, 2024 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



According to the filed complaint, defendants throughout the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Compass Minerals overstated the likelihood that it would be awarded a renewed U.S. Forest Service contract for the use of its proprietary magnesium chloride-based aerial fire retardants for the 2024 fire season, as a result of safety issues presented by its fire retardant; (2) Compass Minerals materially overstated the extent to which testing had confirmed that its fire retardants were safe; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Compass Minerals shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com , telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

