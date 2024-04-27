Flash News: OKX Launches Sui 'Learn and Earn' Campaign Featuring 100,000 Sui Token Prize Pool

NASSAU, The Bahamas, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for April 26, 2024.

OKX Launches Sui 'Learn and Earn' Campaign Featuring 100,000 Sui Token Prize Pool

OKX today announced the launch of its Sui 'Learn and Earn' campaign, offering eligible users the opportunity to claim a share in a massive 100,000 Sui token prize pool.

Starting from April 26 at 2:00 PM (UTC), this campaign will reward the first 20,000 eligible users who complete the following tasks via the OKX app with a share in the 100,000 Sui token prize pool:

Access the 'Sui Learn & Earn' campaign via the OKX app; Read 5 short introductions about Sui; Answer 5 questions to test your Sui knowledge based on the introductions; Make a minimum subscription of 30 SUI on On-chain Earn; and Maintain a minimum net increment of 30 SUI for 7 consecutive days.

SUI rewards will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Winners will be automatically enrolled into a 7-day OKX Earn subscription, with SUI rewards to be distributed to the user's funding account within 30 days after the campaign ends on May 10 at 2:00 PM (UTC).

Sui (or Sui Network) is a Layer 1 blockchain designed from the ground up to enable creators and developers to build experiences that cater for the next billion users in Web3. Sui is horizontally scalable to support a wide range of dApp development with unrivaled speed and low costs. It brings users a general-purpose blockchain with high throughput, instant settlement speeds, rich on-chain assets and user-friendly Web3 experiences.

