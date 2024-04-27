Automotive Side Window Sunshades Market To Reach USD 14.5 Billion By 2032, Says DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, April 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



In the forecast period, the rise in personalization trends in the automotive sector drives the demand for automotive side window sunshades.

Heightened consumer awareness regarding the adverse effects of extended sun exposure during driving has significantly driven the demand for automotive side window sunshades. The World Health Organization (WHO) underscores that prolonged UV radiation exposure can result in various skin ailments, such as premature aging and skin cancer. The increasing focus on passenger comfort and convenience has also amplified the desire for these sunshades. A study by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) unveiled that sunshade usage can diminish a vehicle's interior temperature by up to 60%, thus augmenting overall occupant comfort and alleviating strain on the air conditioning system.

The increasing inclination towards personalization and customization within the automotive sector has spurred a notable uptick in demand for top-tier, visually pleasing sunshades that harmonize with the vehicle's interior aesthetics. Consumers are progressively drawn to products that resonate with their unique style and preferences. Moreover, the escalating focus on eco-conscious practices and sustainability has propelled manufacturers to innovate sunshades crafted from environmentally friendly materials. Recognizing the significance of curbing greenhouse gas emissions from vehicles, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) underscores the indirect contribution of sunshade utilization in this endeavor, as it curtails the reliance on air conditioning, thereby enhancing fuel efficiency.

Request Sample Report:

https://bit.ly/49N2JDG

Segmentation Overview:

The automotive side window sunshades market has been segmented into type, vehicle type, sales channel, and region.

The OEM is the leading segment driven by collaboration between vendors and manufacturers.

Based on the market segmentation by sales channel, OEM dominated the automotive side window sunshades market. This can be attributed to the increasing collaboration between sunshade manufacturers and vehicle manufacturers to offer integrated and factory-fitted sunshades as optional or standard features in new vehicles.

Roller/Retractable is a prominent segment that projected robust growth in the coming years.

Based on the market segmentation by type, the roller/retractable segment held the largest market share in the automotive side window sunshades market in 2023. This can be attributed to these sunshades' convenience and ease of use, as they can be rolled up or down depending on the passenger's needs.

Ask For Discount

https://bit.ly/4d6D3oE

Automotive Side Window Sunshades Market Report Highlights:

The automotive side window sunshades market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 14.9% by 2032.

The growing personalization trend in the automotive industry fueled the automotive side window sunshades market growth.

The Asia-Pacific is the leading region in the forecast period, attributed to the fast-paced growth of its automotive sectors.

Some prominent players in the automotive side window sunshades market report include Covercraft Industries, LLC, Dash Designs, Inalfa Roof Systems Group, WeatherTech, Heatshield Products, Sunny Sky, hauck GmbH & Co. KG, Car Shades, LLC, Eclipse Sunshade, Shyu Fuu Industrial Co., Ltd., and CARHATEX.

Looking Exclusively For Region/Country Specific Report?

https://bit.ly/3Wdp5LB

About DataHorizzon Research:

DataHorizzon is a market research and advisory company that assists organizations across the globe in formulating growth strategies for changing business dynamics. Its offerings include consulting services across enterprises and business insights to make actionable decisions. DHR’s comprehensive research methodology for predicting long-term and sustainable trends in the market facilitates complex decisions for organizations.

Contact:

Mail: sales@datahorizzonresearch.com

Ph: +1-970-672-0390

Website: https://datahorizzonresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn

Recent Publications

Mobile Robotics Market

Wiper Systems Market

Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market

Precision Farming Market

Advanced Process Control Market