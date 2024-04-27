Durian Fruit Market To Reach USD 47.5 Billion By 2032 | DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, April 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Growing demand for durian fruits drives the industry demand.

The global durian fruit market is witnessing remarkable expansion, driven by surging demand for this exotic delicacy, notably in Asian nations like China, Thailand, and Singapore. Durian's growing popularity owes to its distinctive taste, aroma, and texture, captivating a devoted consumer base. Furthermore, its reputation for numerous health benefits, including antioxidant-rich content and essential vitamins and minerals, has bolstered its allure, promoting digestion and enhancing immune function.

Advancements in packaging and transportation technologies have also spurred market growth. Innovations such as controlled atmosphere packaging and cold chain logistics have facilitated the export of fresh durian to distant markets, preserving its quality and freshness throughout transit. Moreover, the proliferation of e-commerce platforms has streamlined consumer access to durian products, offering convenient online purchasing options.

Request Sample Report:

https://bit.ly/3xDZ0uT

Segmentation Overview:

The durian market has been segmented into product, distribution channel, and region.

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets registered significant growth in 2023.

Based on distribution channel, the durian fruit market is segmented into supermarkets/ hypermarkets, convenience & specialty stores, and others. Supermarkets/Hypermarkets hold a substantial share of the distribution channel segment of the durian fruit market. This can be attributed to the increasing popularity of durian fruit among consumers and the convenience and wide variety of products offered by supermarkets and hypermarkets. These retail outlets often have dedicated sections for fresh produce, including exotic fruits like durian, making them easily accessible to a large customer base.

The whole fruit category accounts for a substantial market share in 2023.

The durian fruit market is segmented by product into frozen pulp and paste and whole fruit. The whole fruit category holds a substantial share of the market's product segment. This is because durians are often consumed fresh, and many consumers prefer to purchase the entire fruit to enjoy its unique texture and flavor.

Ask For Discount

https://bit.ly/4b1UuVu

Durian Fruit Market Report Highlights:

The durian fruit market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 7.9% by 2032.

The emergence of novel opportunities drives the need for value-added products, which in turn drives market demand.

The Asia-Pacific region accounted for a significant market share in 2023 and is projected to retain a leading position in the forthcoming years.

Some prominent players in the durian fruit market report include Charoen Pokphand Group, Sunshine International Co. Ltd., Durian Harvests Sdn Bhd, Thai Agri Foods Public Company Limited, Ah Seng Durian Ltd, TOP Fruits Sdn Bhd, Hernan Corporation, D24 Durian Delivery, Dulai Fruits Enterprise, Naza Corporation, and others.

Looking Exclusively For Region/Country Specific Report?

https://bit.ly/4aPdBlZ

About DataHorizzon Research:

DataHorizzon is a market research and advisory company that assists organizations across the globe in formulating growth strategies for changing business dynamics. Its offerings include consulting services across enterprises and business insights to make actionable decisions. DHR’s comprehensive research methodology for predicting long-term and sustainable trends in the market facilitates complex decisions for organizations.

Contact:

Mail: sales@datahorizzonresearch.com

Ph: +1-970-672-0390

Website: https://datahorizzonresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn

Recent Publications

Whey Protein Market Size

Ethnic Foods Market Growth

Kimchi Market Trend

Donut Market Forecast

Flour Market Analysis