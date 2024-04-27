Henna Powder Market To Reach USD 248.7 Million By 2032, Report By DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, April 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Growing awareness of chemical-based hair dyes and cosmetics drives the industry growth.

The increasing awareness of the potentially harmful effects of chemical-based hair dyes and cosmetics has prompted a notable shift towards natural and organic alternatives. Henna, derived from a plant, has emerged as a popular choice among consumers seeking safer and more sustainable options for hair coloring and other beauty applications.

Various factors drive this shift, including growing concerns about the potential health risks of synthetic chemicals in traditional hair dyes and cosmetics. Consumers are becoming more conscious of the ingredients they are exposed to and actively seeking natural alternatives like henna.

Furthermore, the rise in disposable income, particularly in developing countries, has played a role in driving the demand for henna products. With increased purchasing power, consumers are willing to invest in premium and natural beauty products that align with their values and preferences. Changing lifestyles and an increasing emphasis on fashion and personal appearance have also contributed to the growing popularity of henna-based products. Henna offers versatility, allowing consumers to experiment with various applications such as hair dyes, temporary tattoos, and skincare items, catering to diverse aesthetic preferences and trends.

The combination of consumer awareness, disposable income growth, and evolving beauty trends has fueled the demand for henna-based products. As the market continues to expand, there are opportunities for companies to capitalize on this trend by offering high-quality, natural alternatives that meet the needs and preferences of increasingly discerning consumers.

Segmentation Overview:

The henna powder market has been segmented into product type, application, and region.

Hair use accounted for a significant market share in 2023.

Based on application, the henna powder market is segmented into tattoo use, hair use, skin use, and others. The hair use segment holds a substantial share of the henna market's application segment. Henna has been traditionally used for centuries as a natural hair dye and conditioner, and its popularity continues to grow due to the increasing demand for natural and organic hair care products. The Hair use segment is driven by factors such as the rising awareness of the benefits of henna for hair health, the growing preference for chemical-free hair dyes, and the increasing trend of do-it-yourself (DIY) hair care routines.

Natural henna products accounted for a significant market share in 2023.

The henna powder market is segmented into natural and chemical products. Natural henna products hold a dominating share of the product type segment. This can be attributed to the growing consumer preference for natural and organic products and the increasing awareness of the potential side effects associated with chemical henna. Natural henna is perceived as a safer and more environmentally friendly alternative, contributing to its popularity and market dominance.

Henna Powder Market Report Highlights:

The henna powder market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 9.5% by 2032.

The growing consumer awareness and preference for natural products drive the henna powder market growth.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness positive growth in the forecast period.

Some prominent players in the henna powder market report include Godrej Consumer Products Limited, Dabur India Ltd, Emami Limited, The Henna Guys, Shahnaz Husain Group, VLCC Health Care Limited, Surya Brasil, Lush Retail Ltd., Hennacat, Rainbow Research Inc., Reshma Beauty, Radico, and others.

