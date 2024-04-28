Cox Media Group and DISH Reach A Multi-Year Deal and Restore Stations

ATLANTA and ENGLEWOOD, Colo., April 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cox Media Group (CMG) and DISH officially reached a new multi-year agreement that will restore all CMG stations on DISH, effective immediately.



DISH and CMG greatly appreciate the patience of their subscribers and viewers.

About Cox Media Group

CMG Media Corporation (d/b/a Cox Media Group) is an industry-leading media company with unparalleled brands, award-winning content, and exceptional team members. CMG provides valuable local and national journalism and entertainment content to the people and communities it serves. The company's businesses encompass 15 high-quality, market-leading television brands in 9 markets, 50 top-performing radio stations delivering multiple genres of content in 10 markets; a Washington, DC news bureau; and numerous streaming and digital platforms. CMG's TV portfolio includes multiple primary affiliates of ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, Telemundo and MyNetworkTV, as well as several valuable news and independent stations. For more information about CMG, visit www.coxmediagroup.com .

About DISH

DISH Network is a connectivity company. It has served as a disruptive force, driving innovation and value on behalf of consumers. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides television entertainment and award-winning technology to millions of customers with its satellite DISH TV and streaming Sling TV services. In 2020, the company became a nationwide U.S. wireless carrier through the acquisition of Boost Mobile. DISH continues to innovate in wireless, building the nation's first virtualized, O-RAN 5G broadband network. DISH Network is a wholly owned subsidiary of EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS).

