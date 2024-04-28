Specialty Inks Market To Reach USD 572.9 Million By 2032 | DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, April 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The growing demand for packaging and labeling drives the industry's growth.



The specialty inks market is witnessing remarkable growth propelled by growing demand for packaging and labeling. The surge in e-commerce activities and the necessity for visually appealing, informative, and long-lasting packaging solutions have driven the adoption of specialty inks. Variants like UV-curable and water-based inks within the specialty category boast exceptional print quality, adhesion, and resistance attributes, rendering them ideal for various packaging applications, from flexible packaging and labels to folding cartons.

The specialty inks market is experiencing a surge in novel opportunities within emerging sectors like printed electronics, smart packaging, and 3D printing. Conductive inks, for instance, are gaining traction for their applications in printed circuits, RFID tags, and wearable electronics. Similarly, incorporating specialty inks into smart packaging solutions, such as temperature-sensitive and gas-sensing inks, paving the way for market expansion.

Request Sample Report:

https://bit.ly/3Ju00oh

Segmentation Overview:

The specialty inks market has been segmented into type, application, technology, and region.

The conductive ink segment accounted for the largest segment in the specialty ink market.

In 2023, the conductive ink segment is expected to hold the largest market share within the specialty ink market. Conductive inks find extensive applications in the growing printed electronics industry, including producing RFID tags, smart packaging, flexible circuits, and wearable electronics.

Printing & publication segment accounted for a prominent market share in 2023

Based on the market segmentation by application, in 2023, the printing & publication segment is expected to hold the largest market share within the specialty inks market by application. The printing & publication industry encompasses a wide range of applications, including books, magazines, newspapers, catalogs, and commercial printing.

Ask For Discount

https://bit.ly/4deljri

Specialty Inks Market Report Highlights:

The specialty inks market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 5.8% by 2032.

The Asia-Pacific region witnesses substantial growth in the forecast period driven by rapid urbanization and a rise in consumer spending in the region.



Some prominent players in the specialty inks market report include Sun Chemical, DIC Corporation, Toyo Ink, Siegwerk, Flint Group, Huber Group, INX International Ink Co., Nazdar, T&K Toka, Fujifilm Specialty Ink Systems, Marabu, and Kao Collins.

Looking Exclusively For Region/Country Specific Report?

https://bit.ly/3QjUsk2

About DataHorizzon Research:

DataHorizzon is a market research and advisory company that assists organizations across the globe in formulating growth strategies for changing business dynamics. Its offerings include consulting services across enterprises and business insights to make actionable decisions. DHR’s comprehensive research methodology for predicting long-term and sustainable trends in the market facilitates complex decisions for organizations.

Contact:

Mail: sales@datahorizzonresearch.com

Ph: +1-970-672-0390

Website: https://datahorizzonresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn

Recent Publications

Pest Control Market Forecast

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Market

Building Thermal Insulation Market

Trifluoroacetic Acid Market Size

Fatty Acid Market Size & Growth