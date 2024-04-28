Air Quality Monitoring System Market To Reach USD 9.9 Billion By 2032, Says DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, April 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Demand for air quality monitoring systems will grow higher in the forecast period.

An air quality monitoring system plays a crucial role in assessing and regulating the levels of air pollutants across various locations and timeframes. By collecting air samples and comparing them against established clean air standards, these systems provide valuable insights into pollution levels and guide efforts to mitigate harmful emissions.

Rising pollution levels have disrupted this equilibrium despite the natural composition of ambient air—primarily of nitrogen, oxygen, and trace gases. Industrialization, increased production levels, and a surge in vehicular traffic have contributed to the deterioration of air quality. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution encompasses indoor and outdoor pollutants comprising biological, chemical, and physical particles. Alarmingly, WHO reports indicate that a staggering 99% of the global population breathes air surpassing the safety threshold.

Pollutants such as carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide, ozone, and sulfur dioxide are among the key contributors to air pollution. The consequences of this pollution are dire, with approximately 7 million fatalities attributed to air pollution annually. Furthermore, air pollution is linked to various health ailments including strokes, respiratory issues, lung diseases, and cardiovascular problems. Concerted efforts are underway at national and international levels to curb pollution to address this pressing issue. Monitoring air quality is a pivotal aspect of these initiatives, aiding in identifying pollution sources and formulating effective control measures. Both governmental and individual actions are evident in this endeavor, driving the adoption of air quality monitoring devices. Overall, the proliferation of air quality monitoring systems reflects the growing recognition of the urgent need to combat air pollution and safeguard public health.

Segmentation Overview:

The air quality monitoring system market has been segmented into product type, pollutant, sampling method, end-user, and region.

Indoor monitoring systems accounted for a significant share in 2023.

Based on product type, the air quality monitoring system market is segmented into indoor and outdoor monitors. Indoor monitoring systems hold a significant share in this segment due to rising awareness about deteriorating air conditions, resulting in the growing demand for these devices. This helps people understand the indoor air quality, like at homes, offices, and schools, and accordingly, take precautionary steps to breathe cleaner air.

Chemical pollutants dominated in 2023 and continue to dominate in the forecast period.

Based on pollutants, the air quality monitoring system market is segmented into chemical, biological, and physical. Chemical pollutants hold a significant share in this segment, which refers to chemicals like carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxide, ground-level ozone, lead, and other chemicals commonly not found in the air. These chemicals have a long-term effect on the health of human beings, like neurological issues, affects pregnant women and children, and can also lead to chronic illness.

Air Quality Monitoring System Market Report Highlights:

The air quality monitoring system market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 7.6% by 2032.

The need for efficient air quality monitoring devices and systems drives the industry's growth.

North America holds a significant share of the air quality monitoring system market, with the United States dominating this region.

Some prominent air quality monitoring system market report players include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Emerson Electric and Co., Siemens AG, The 3M Company, Teledyne Technologies, Honeywell International Inc., Testo Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Tisch Environmental, Merck Millipore, and others.

