Empowering Communities: How Take Action CPR is Saving Lives with CPR Training Initiatives in Chicago

Chicago, IL , April 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A 2023 report by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) shows that many deaths can be avoided when non-medical staff are trained on CPR skills in any workplace. Take Action CPR is an organization at the forefront of assisting companies and workplaces in improving their emergency preparedness. The Chicago-based team is made up of paramedics, firefighters, and nurses, who, besides having over 30 years of combined experience and having lived in almost all situations, are passionate about saving lives and increasing survival rates.

Unlike traditional training, which is often dull and monotonous, the team at Take Action CPR uses a different approach. The instructors ensure the sessions are engaging and active regardless of the number of people getting training or their experience. This approach sparks engagement between the instructor and participants, who can ask as many questions as they like. Additionally, the instructors encourage students to share what they have learned with their friends and family members, creating more awareness.

The organization offers a range of on-site group training certifications, including First Aid/CPR/AED, Pediatric Advanced Life Support, and Advanced Cardiac Life Support. The team also offers BLS certification for healthcare providers. By offering different same-day certifications to professional healthcare providers and others, the organization ensures that in emergencies like cardiac arrest, patients have a better chance of survival.

The Chicago group CPR training strictly adheres to CDC guidelines. The team uses grade disinfectant to clean and disinfect all the equipment after classes. After successfully completing the training, students receive online certification. They can either print their certification or wait for Take Action CPR to mail them a hard copy.

Take Action CPR also provides ongoing support and encourages participants to recertify regularly. Apart from being a requirement, this practice ensures that individuals’ life-saving skills stay sharp and are more prepared to save lives in their homes and workplaces.

When describing the training, Tiffany Courtois, a professional who has been involved in CPR/AED/First Aid certifications in the last 20 years, noted: “This was - by far - the most engaging and enjoyable of them all. Bob is extremely knowledgeable; he presents the material thoroughly using a lot of trainee interaction. This training was FUN! (I’ve never said that about a CPR certification program before.) I wholeheartedly recommend him and Take Action CPR; I’m looking forward to recertifying with him in the future!”

About Take Action CPR

Take Action CPR is an emergency training organization that is home to highly experienced firefighters, nurses, and paramedics. Besides ensuring the participants are well-equipped with life-saving skills, the team goes the extra mile to make the classes relatable and interactive. Thanks to the team’s effort in training, they have helped many organizations and businesses in Chicago to improve their emergency responses and save more lives.

