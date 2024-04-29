Mithra updates on offers received in the context of its monetization process and on its Annual Report 2023

Mithra has received binding offers for selected assets, including Estetra SRL, as part of its monetization process. As it stands, the aggregate amount of these offers is insufficient to ensure full repayment of all creditors of Mithra, and, therefore, the offers do not allow to create value for Mithra’s shareholders at the present time.

Mithra has requested the suspension of trading of its shares on Euronext Brussels pending continuing negotiations with offering parties.

Mithra postpones the publication of its Annual Report 2023 to a later date due to the current circumstances to reflect a situation in discontinuity.

LIEGE, Belgium, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mithra (Euronext Brussels: MITRA), a company dedicated to women’s health, announces that it has received several binding offers1 for selected Mithra assets (particularly Estetra SRL) during the week of 22 April 2024, as part of its ongoing monetization process— first announced on 05 March 2024.

In collaboration with Stifel Investment Bank and other expert advisors, Mithra is diligently analyzing these offers, which include all shares in Estetra SRL and certain other activities and assets within the Mithra group. Mithra continues to seek potential buyers for all its activities and assets (i.e., Mithra CDMO, Novalon, Mithra R&D, Neuralis, Mithra parent co.).

As it stands, the aggregate amount of these offers is insufficient to ensure full repayment of all creditors of Mithra. Therefore, the offers received will not create value for the shareholders of Mithra. Mithra remains committed to negotiating with the offering parties to enhance the value offered, acting in the best interest of all stakeholders. The Company is also considering taking appropriate action, including continuing negotiations for the relevant assets under court proceedings (as is the case for other assets of the Mithra group), to advance these discussions further if necessary.

Consequently, Mithra has requested the Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA) to suspend trading of the Company’s shares on Euronext Brussels pending the on-going negotiations.

Mithra remains committed to executing its monetization process with diligence and transparency representing the interests of all stakeholders and will continue providing timely updates to the market and stakeholders as appropriate.

Additionally, Mithra will postpone the publication of its Annual Report 2023 (originally scheduled for 30 April 2024) as it was prepared based on a going concern assumption. Instead, considering the recent events, an annual report will be prepared and published for Mithra reflecting a situation "in discontinuity" at a later date, which will be announced in a subsequent communication.

About Mithra

Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA (Euronext: MITRA) is a Belgian biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming women’s health by offering new choices through innovation, with a particular focus on contraception and menopause. Mithra’s goal is to develop products offering better efficacy, safety and convenience, meeting women’s needs throughout their life span. Mithra explores the potential of the unique native estrogen estetrol in a wide range of applications in women health and beyond. After having successfully launched the first estetrol-based product in 2021, the contraceptive pill ESTELLE®, Mithra is now focusing on its second product DONESTA®, the next-generation hormone therapy. Mithra also offers partners a complete spectrum of solutions from early drug development, clinical batches and commercial manufacturing of complex polymeric products (vaginal ring, implants) and complex liquid injectables and biologicals (vials, pre-filled syringes or cartridges) at its technological platform Mithra CDMO. Active in more than 100 countries around the world, is headquartered in Liège, Belgium. www.mithra.com

ESTELLE® and DONESTA® are registered trademarks of Mithra Pharmaceuticals or one of its affiliates.

Important information

The contents of this announcement include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "believes", "estimates," "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "may", "will", "plans", "continue", "ongoing", "potential", "predict", "project", "target", "seek" or "should", and include statements the Company makes concerning the intended results of its strategy. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

1 subject to certain / customary conditions