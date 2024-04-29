WISeSAT.Space, a WISeKey Subsidiary, Strengthens Its Strategic Partnership with Swiss Armed Forces in the Space Sector for 2024 and Beyond; Plans Include the Launch of an Enhanced WISeSat Satellite in Q3 2024 Using SpaceX

Geneva and Bern, Switzerland, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WISeSAT.Space, a subsidiary of WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a global leader in cybersecurity, Blockchain, and IoT platforms, today announced the strengthening of its strategic partnership with the Swiss Armed Forces in the space sector for 2024 and beyond. The collaboration includes plans to launch an enhanced WISeSat satellite in Q3 2024 using SpaceX.



The upgraded WISeSAT.Space satellite will be equipped with SEALSQ (Nasdaq: LAES) semiconductor technology and WISeKey cryptographic keys to secure the new FOSSASAT-2E satellite. This satellite is designed to boost performance in space and communication capabilities with SEALSQ IoT microchips installed in devices. In cooperation with FOSSA Systems, WISeSAT.Space has successfully launched 17 low-orbit satellites mainly aboard the SpaceX Transporter Rideshare missions and is currently developing a constellation of 88 additional low-orbit satellites to optimize global coverage for SEALSQ IoT devices.

WISeSAT.Space's business model is centered on providing global satellite based secure IoT connectivity as a service. This includes providing the satellite platform, launch, integration, ground station services, and all security architecture and components as part of a comprehensive SaaS solution for low-power, secure space-based IoT connectivity.

Building upon the comprehensive survey conducted in 2023 on behalf of armasuisse, the R&D and procurement agency of the Swiss Ministry of Defense, WISeSAT.Space has garnered invaluable insights into the capabilities and potential of small satellites for IoT and signals intelligence (SIGINT) applications for the Swiss Armed Forces. The mission was to analyze space technologies relating to IoT and secure communications for national security and defense applications, tailored to the Swiss Space Domain's unique needs.

For 2024, the focus is on a telecommunication in LEO-IoT (Low Earth Orbit Internet of Things) project aimed at advancing the findings of the 2023 study. Key objectives outlined by the Swiss Armed Forces include expanding the IoBT (Internet Of Battlefield Things) and SIGINT concepts to explore the feasibility of utilizing space segments with low frequencies for electronic reconnaissance purposes. The project also aims to demonstrate recurring narrowband connections between objects via WISeSAT satellites and ground stations to enhance training for Mission Control Centre processes and explore potential uses of IoT payloads as hosted payloads on other space segments.

A comprehensive study will be conducted to delve into advanced encryption protocols and network utility enhancements while minimizing susceptibility to SIGINT detection, interception, and jamming. Initial concepts for IoT payloads on various platforms and their application for SIGINT purposes will be explored.

In the subsequent phase, the focus will shift towards developing or integrating implementations based on identified open-source resources in the initial study. Operational training and demonstrations will provide an overview of the system, configuring satellites, and common software usage. This phase may also include ground and user segment demonstrations, along with configuration options and operational considerations. Insights and lessons learned from this phase will be incorporated into the final study report.

The partnership between WISeKey and the Swiss Armed Forces was signed in 2022 and is part of the private/public cooperation applied to the space sector. The intent of the Swiss Armed Forces to develop space-based capabilities has been published in August 2023 as part of a new strategy for defense.

About WISeKey

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY / SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity platform company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. The WISeKey IoT technology stack includes a range of technologies such as Semiconductors, eIDs, Blockchain, NFTs, Post Quantum, Pico Satellites and Trust acting seamlessly as a platform which secures the simple connection of objects to the Internet to the most complex applications that use these connected objects, the data they gather and communicate and the different steps needed to power these applications.

The WISeKey Semiconductors Secures the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an installed base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, NFTs, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.)

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) that provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

