Flash News: OKX Lists Meson Network's MSN Token on its Spot Market

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for April 29, 2024.



OKX Lists Meson Network's MSN Token on its Spot Market



OKX today announced that it has enabled trading for Meson Network's MSN token on its spot market, enabling users to trade MSN against USDT. Trading for the MSN/USDT spot pair began on April 29 at 6:00 AM (UTC). MSN withdrawals will be enabled at 6:00 AM (UTC) on April 30. Further details are available here.



Meson Network is aiming to create the world’s largest bandwidth marketplace, where users can exchange their unused bandwidth resources for tokens. Meson Network's token, MSN, serves as the incentive and governance token for the network.



For more information, please visit the Support Center .



For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com



About OKX



OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto apps in the world.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1 and Olympian Scotty James, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



Disclaimer