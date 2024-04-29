Evox Therapeutics Names Co-Founder Dr. Per Lundin as Chief Executive Officer

OXFORD, United Kingdom, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evox Therapeutics Ltd (‘Evox’ or the ‘Company’), a leading exosome therapeutics company, announces that Dr. Per Lundin, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer, has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company and will be appointed to its Board of Directors. Following more than six years with the Company, Dr. Antonin “Tony” de Fougerolles has decided to step down as CEO and Director of Evox. Tony will continue to support the Company as a strategic adviser.



Per has more than 15 years’ experience founding, leading, and advising biotech companies developing advanced therapies, including co-founding Evox in 2016. Prior to Evox, he founded and led IsletOne Therapeutics, a cell therapy company developing allogeneic cell therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and prior to that worked in business development and as an IP attorney in a leading European law firm. Per serves as non-executive director of publicly listed gene therapy company Combigene and research committee member and board director of JDRF International and JDRF UK, respectively. He is a qualified European Patent Attorney with extensive leadership, business development and operational experience; he earned his PhD from the Karolinska Institute, his Master of Science in Biotechnology Engineering from the Royal Institute of Technology, and his Master of Business Administration from Stockholm University School of Business.

Per takes on the role of CEO having founded the Company in 2016 and worked closely with Tony over the last six and a half years to significantly progress the business. Evox is backed by leading venture capital investors and has since inception developed a proprietary exosome therapeutics platform technology, entered into a number of collaborations with renowned institutions and pharma companies, developed a dominant IP estate and advanced the Company’s proprietary pipeline towards the clinic.

“On behalf of the Board and the whole Evox team, I would like to thank Tony for his leadership and commitment to driving the Company and its innovative technology forward, and wish him all the best in the next phase of his career,” said Paul Carter, Non-Executive Chairman of Evox Therapeutics. “Per’s strategic insight and wide-ranging experience will be invaluable as he leads Evox through its next phase of growth. Furthermore, as Co-Founder of the business, he has a deep understanding of Evox and its exosome platform.”

“Over the past six and a half years as CEO, I am extremely proud of the progress we have made to uncover the enormous potential of exosome therapeutics,” said Dr. Antonin de Fougerolles, outgoing CEO. “The Company has a very promising future ahead and I look forward to continuing to support Evox’s journey in an advisory role.”

Per Lundin, PhD, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Evox Therapeutics, added: “I have enjoyed working closely with Tony over the years and I look forward to leading the Company as we advance our cutting-edge technology, DeliverEX®, to accelerate the development of exosome-enabled genetic medicines.”

About Evox Therapeutics

Evox Therapeutics is a privately held, Oxford-based biotechnology company that is a leader in harnessing and engineering the natural delivery capabilities of exosomes to create and enable the next generation of genetic medicines. Evox uses its DeliverEX® platform to engineer exosomes to facilitate safe and precise drug delivery to hard-to-reach organs and tissues. The Company holds an unrivalled intellectual property estate across non-viral genetic medicines and is backed by leading life sciences venture capital groups, including Oxford Science Enterprises, Redmile, OrbiMed and GV.

