Global Embedded Flash Drive Supplier Status Q4/23 Featuring Samsung, Kingston, Kioxia, Longsys, Micron, SK Hynix, and Western Digital

In Q4/23, Samsung benefited from inventory stocking by its mobile division in anticipation of the release of the Galaxy S24 series smartphone in January 2024.

Despite double-digit percent declines in volume, total EFD petabyte shipments were roughly stable QoQ in Q4/22 as average capacities increased for the first time in three quarters.

The Companies mentioned in this report include:

Kingston

Kioxia

Longsys

Micron

Samsung

SK Hynix

Western Digital

Key Topics Covered:

1. EFD Supplier Status

2. EFD Unit Shipments by Supplier

3. EFD Petabyte Shipments by Supplier

4. EFD Average Capacity by Supplier

