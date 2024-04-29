EEZY PLC -- INVESTOR NEWS – 29 APRIL 2024 AT 10:15

Eezy Plc: Invitation to briefing on the Q1/2024 interim report

Eezy Plc will publish the Interim report for 1-3/2024 on Tuesday 7 May 2024 approx. at 8.00.

A Finnish-language webcast for investors, analysts and media will be held on 7 May 2024 at 13.00 (Finnish time) at https://eezy.videosync.fi/q1-2024.

The webcast will be hosted by CEO Siina Saksi and CFO Joni Aaltonen. During the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions via chat.

A recording of the webcast will be later available at the company's website.

Further information:

Joni Aaltonen

CFO

Eezy Plc

joni.aaltonen@eezy.fi

tel. +358 (0) 40 524 7270



