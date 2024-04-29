Molecular Farming Global Markets Report 2024-2028 Featuring Leading Players - Moolec Science, Core Biogenesis, ORF Genetics, Tiamat Sciences, and Miruku

Dublin, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Molecular Farming: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for molecular farming is expected to grow from $454.1 million in 2023 and projected to reach $916.3 million by the end of 2028, at a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2028.

The global market trends in molecular farming, including revenue data for 2022, estimated figures for 2023, and forecasts for 2027-2028, are analyzed alongside projected compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028. The evaluation also covers the current market size, revenue growth prospects, and market share analysis by type (plant vs. animal), end-user industry, and region. Insights into funding and investments in the molecular farming industry are provided, including coverage of ecofriendly production processes.

The report includes information on the latest developments in the industry, research and development activities, upcoming technologies, and economic trends. Challenges related to commercialization are discussed, along with an examination of ESG (environmental, social, and governance) trends. Additionally, the analysis covers leading companies' market shares, proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and relevant patents.



This report offers a comprehensive look at the molecular farming industry and the end-use industries for its products. Estimated market values are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.

Profiles of the leading molecular farming companies, including

Moolec Science SA

Core Biogenesis

ORF Genetics

Tiamat Sciences

Miruku Ltd

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 65 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $454.1 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $916.3 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.1%





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Market Definition

Deciding When to Use Molecular Farming

Applications for Molecular Farming

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Dynamics Snapshot

Drivers

Demand for Nutritious Food

Increasing Demand from the Pharmaceutical Industry for Proteins

Growing Use of Enzymes

Increased Funding for Molecular Farming

Restraints

Costs of Molecular Farming

Opportunities

Growing R&D Efforts

Opportunities for Customized Products

Challenges

Crop Plant Pests and Diseases

Lack of Technical Guidance for Farmers

Strict Rules and Regulations for Molecular Farming Products

Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape

Regulatory Bodies Overseeing the Molecular Farming Industry

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments

New Technologies

Eco-friendly Production Process

New Downstream Processes

Uses of Molecular Farming Products in the Dairy Industry

Clinical Trials

Chapter 6 Supply Chain Analysis and Logistics

Supply Chain Analysis

Manufacturer

Sales

Analysis of Moolec Science's Supply Chain

Chapter 7 Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Market Analysis by Type

Plants

Animals

Market Analysis by End-use Industry

Nutraceuticals

Pharmaceuticals

Dairy

Other Industries

Geographic Breakdown

Market Analysis by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 8 Competitive Intelligence

Company Rankings

Strategic Analysis

Venture Funding

Chapter 9 Sustainability in Molecular Farming Industry: An ESG Perspective

ESG in the Molecular Farming Market

ESG Ratings and Metrics: Understanding the Data

ESG Practices in the Molecular Farming Market

Future of ESG: Emerging Trends and Opportunities

Concluding Remarks

Company Profiles

Biobetter

Bright Biotech

Core Biogenesis

Forte Protein Inc.

Ingredientwerks

Kyomei

Miruku Ltd.

Moolec Science Sa

Mozza Foods

Nobell Foods

ORF Genetics

Pigmentum

Plantform Corp.

Tiamat Sciences

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ousn9x

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment