Molecular Farming Global Markets Report 2024-2028 Featuring Leading Players - Moolec Science, Core Biogenesis, ORF Genetics, Tiamat Sciences, and Miruku

The global market for molecular farming is expected to grow from $454.1 million in 2023 and projected to reach $916.3 million by the end of 2028, at a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2028.
The global market trends in molecular farming, including revenue data for 2022, estimated figures for 2023, and forecasts for 2027-2028, are analyzed alongside projected compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028. The evaluation also covers the current market size, revenue growth prospects, and market share analysis by type (plant vs. animal), end-user industry, and region. Insights into funding and investments in the molecular farming industry are provided, including coverage of ecofriendly production processes.
The report includes information on the latest developments in the industry, research and development activities, upcoming technologies, and economic trends. Challenges related to commercialization are discussed, along with an examination of ESG (environmental, social, and governance) trends. Additionally, the analysis covers leading companies' market shares, proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and relevant patents.
This report offers a comprehensive look at the molecular farming industry and the end-use industries for its products. Estimated market values are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.
Profiles of the leading molecular farming companies, including
- Moolec Science SA
- Core Biogenesis
- ORF Genetics
- Tiamat Sciences
- Miruku Ltd
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|65
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$454.1 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$916.3 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|15.1%
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Market Definition
- Deciding When to Use Molecular Farming
- Applications for Molecular Farming
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics Snapshot
- Drivers
- Demand for Nutritious Food
- Increasing Demand from the Pharmaceutical Industry for Proteins
- Growing Use of Enzymes
- Increased Funding for Molecular Farming
- Restraints
- Costs of Molecular Farming
- Opportunities
- Growing R&D Efforts
- Opportunities for Customized Products
- Challenges
- Crop Plant Pests and Diseases
- Lack of Technical Guidance for Farmers
- Strict Rules and Regulations for Molecular Farming Products
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
- Regulatory Bodies Overseeing the Molecular Farming Industry
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- New Technologies
- Eco-friendly Production Process
- New Downstream Processes
- Uses of Molecular Farming Products in the Dairy Industry
- Clinical Trials
Chapter 6 Supply Chain Analysis and Logistics
- Supply Chain Analysis
- Manufacturer
- Sales
- Analysis of Moolec Science's Supply Chain
Chapter 7 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Market Analysis by Type
- Plants
- Animals
- Market Analysis by End-use Industry
- Nutraceuticals
- Pharmaceuticals
- Dairy
- Other Industries
- Geographic Breakdown
- Market Analysis by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 8 Competitive Intelligence
- Company Rankings
- Strategic Analysis
- Venture Funding
Chapter 9 Sustainability in Molecular Farming Industry: An ESG Perspective
- ESG in the Molecular Farming Market
- ESG Ratings and Metrics: Understanding the Data
- ESG Practices in the Molecular Farming Market
- Future of ESG: Emerging Trends and Opportunities
- Concluding Remarks
Company Profiles
- Biobetter
- Bright Biotech
- Core Biogenesis
- Forte Protein Inc.
- Ingredientwerks
- Kyomei
- Miruku Ltd.
- Moolec Science Sa
- Mozza Foods
- Nobell Foods
- ORF Genetics
- Pigmentum
- Plantform Corp.
- Tiamat Sciences
