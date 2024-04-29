Global Thin and Ultrathin Films Markets Report 2024: A $38.8 Billion Market by 2028, Driven by Rising Demand for Compound Semiconductor Material and Increasing Application of Epitaxial Layers

Dublin, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Markets, Technologies and Materials for Thin and Ultrathin Films" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for thin and ultrathin films is expected to grow from $20.6 billion in 2023 to $38.8 billion by the end of 2028, at a compound annual growth (CAGR) of 13.5% from 2023 to 2028.
This report provides an overview of the global thin and ultrathin films market and analyzes market trends. It includes the updated review of various thin-film deposition technologies and materials used across various end-use industries. Using 2022 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period 2023 through 2028.
The market for thin-film deposition equipment is driven by several key factors, including growing global fabrication equipment spending, rising demand for compound semiconductor materials, and increasing applications of epitaxial layers, which boost the demand for thin-film deposition.
Spending: Increased investment in fabrication equipment worldwide is contributing to the growth of the thin-film deposition equipment market. The demand for compound semiconductor materials, which are used in various electronic devices, is driving the need for thin-film deposition equipment. Epitaxial layers are crucial in semiconductor manufacturing, and their growing application is fueling the demand for thin-film deposition equipment.
The high initial cost of thin-film deposition equipment can be a barrier to adoption, particularly for smaller companies or those with limited budgets. Contamination issues in thin-film deposition processes can lead to product defects and yield losses, posing a challenge to market growth.
Ongoing technological advancements and the development of new deposition techniques offer opportunities for innovation and market expansion. The increasing adoption of thin-film deposition in advanced packaging applications presents a significant opportunity for market growth in this sector.
Revenue forecasts are segmented by deposition technology, applications, materials and geographic regions. The global market has been segmented by region into North America (i.e., U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (i.e., the U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (i.e., Mainland China, India, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific) and the Rest of the World (i.e., South America, Middle East, Africa). The report also focuses on the emerging technologies and vendor landscape. It concludes with profiles of the major players in the market.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Current Market Scenario
- Macro-Economic Factors Analysis
- Ongoing Ukraine-Russia War Impact on the Market
- Trade War between U.S. and Mainland China
- Water Shortage Crisis in Taiwan
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Overview
- Market Drivers
- Growing Global Fabrication Equipment Spending
- Rising Demand for Compound Semiconductor Materials
- Increasing Application of Epitaxial Layer Boosts the Demand for Thin-Film Deposition
- Market Restraints
- High Cost Associated with Thin-Film Deposition Equipment
- Implications of Thin-Film Contamination
- Market Opportunities
- Technological Advancements and New Product Development
- Adoption of Thin-Film Deposition in Advanced Packaging
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Overview
- Key Emerging Technologies and Market Trends
- Laser-Based Directed Energy Deposition
- Green and Sustainable Chemical Vapor Deposition
- Roll-to-Roll Langmuir-Blodgett Film Deposition
- Low Refractive Index Optical Thin-Film Deposition
- Patent Analysis
- Patent Review by Year
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Market Breakdown by Deposition Technology
- Physical Processes
- Chemical Processes
- Additive Processes
- Market Breakdown by Application
- Semiconductor
- Energy
- Life Sciences
- Optical Coatings
- Others
- Market Breakdown by Material
- Metal
- Dielectric
- Compounds
- Others
- Geographic Breakdown
- Market Breakdown by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
- Overview
- Top Companies Ranking
- Strategic Analysis
- Key Collaborations and Partnerships
- Key Acquisitions and Expansions
- Mergers and Acquisitions and Venture Funding Analysis
- Merger and Acquisition Analysis
- Startups Fundings in Technologies and Materials for Thin Films
Chapter 7 Sustainability in Thin and Ultrathin Films Industry: An ESG Perspective
- Key ESG Issues in Thin and Ultrathin Films Market
- Greenhouse Gas Emissions and High Energy Consumption
- Employee Health and Safety
- Diversity and Equal Opportunity
- Ethical Sourcing
- ESG Performance Analysis
- Environmental Performance
- Social Performance
- Governance Performance
- Current Status of ESG in the Thin and Ultrathin Films Market
- ESG Practices in the Global Thin and Ultrathin Films Market
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 8 Appendix
- Methodology
- Abbreviations
- References
