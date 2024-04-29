Global Thin and Ultrathin Films Markets Report 2024: A $38.8 Billion Market by 2028, Driven by Rising Demand for Compound Semiconductor Material and Increasing Application of Epitaxial Layers

Dublin, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Markets, Technologies and Materials for Thin and Ultrathin Films" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for thin and ultrathin films is expected to grow from $20.6 billion in 2023 to $38.8 billion by the end of 2028, at a compound annual growth (CAGR) of 13.5% from 2023 to 2028.



This report provides an overview of the global thin and ultrathin films market and analyzes market trends. It includes the updated review of various thin-film deposition technologies and materials used across various end-use industries. Using 2022 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period 2023 through 2028.

The market for thin-film deposition equipment is driven by several key factors, including growing global fabrication equipment spending, rising demand for compound semiconductor materials, and increasing applications of epitaxial layers, which boost the demand for thin-film deposition.

Spending: Increased investment in fabrication equipment worldwide is contributing to the growth of the thin-film deposition equipment market. The demand for compound semiconductor materials, which are used in various electronic devices, is driving the need for thin-film deposition equipment. Epitaxial layers are crucial in semiconductor manufacturing, and their growing application is fueling the demand for thin-film deposition equipment.

The high initial cost of thin-film deposition equipment can be a barrier to adoption, particularly for smaller companies or those with limited budgets. Contamination issues in thin-film deposition processes can lead to product defects and yield losses, posing a challenge to market growth.

Ongoing technological advancements and the development of new deposition techniques offer opportunities for innovation and market expansion. The increasing adoption of thin-film deposition in advanced packaging applications presents a significant opportunity for market growth in this sector.

Revenue forecasts are segmented by deposition technology, applications, materials and geographic regions. The global market has been segmented by region into North America (i.e., U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (i.e., the U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (i.e., Mainland China, India, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific) and the Rest of the World (i.e., South America, Middle East, Africa). The report also focuses on the emerging technologies and vendor landscape. It concludes with profiles of the major players in the market.



Report Includes

35 data tables and 52 additional tables

An overview of the global market for the technologies and materials for thin and ultrathin films

Analysis of global market trends, featuring revenue data for 2022, estimated figures for 2023, forecasts for 2024, 2025 and 2028, and projected CAGRs through 2028

Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects, along with a market share analysis by type, deposition technology, material, application and region

Information on the latest developments in R&D, emerging technologies and economic trends.

Discussion on how to overcome challenges related to commercialization

A look at ESG trends

Analysis of key companies' market shares, proprietary technologies, alliances and patents

Company Profiles

Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment Inc. China

Aixtron

Applied Materials Inc.

ASM International N.V.

Daido Steel Co. Ltd.

KLA Corp.

Lam Research Corp.

Materion Corp.

Nippon Sanso Holdings Corp.

OC Oerlikon Management Ag

Singulus Technologies Ag

Tokyo Electron Ltd.

Ulvac Inc.

Veeco Instruments Inc.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 138 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $20.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $38.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.5%





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Current Market Scenario

Macro-Economic Factors Analysis

Ongoing Ukraine-Russia War Impact on the Market

Trade War between U.S. and Mainland China

Water Shortage Crisis in Taiwan

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Overview

Market Drivers

Growing Global Fabrication Equipment Spending

Rising Demand for Compound Semiconductor Materials

Increasing Application of Epitaxial Layer Boosts the Demand for Thin-Film Deposition

Market Restraints

High Cost Associated with Thin-Film Deposition Equipment

Implications of Thin-Film Contamination

Market Opportunities

Technological Advancements and New Product Development

Adoption of Thin-Film Deposition in Advanced Packaging

Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Overview

Key Emerging Technologies and Market Trends

Laser-Based Directed Energy Deposition

Green and Sustainable Chemical Vapor Deposition

Roll-to-Roll Langmuir-Blodgett Film Deposition

Low Refractive Index Optical Thin-Film Deposition

Patent Analysis

Patent Review by Year

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Market Breakdown by Deposition Technology

Physical Processes

Chemical Processes

Additive Processes

Market Breakdown by Application

Semiconductor

Energy

Life Sciences

Optical Coatings

Others

Market Breakdown by Material

Metal

Dielectric

Compounds

Others

Geographic Breakdown

Market Breakdown by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

Overview

Top Companies Ranking

Strategic Analysis

Key Collaborations and Partnerships

Key Acquisitions and Expansions

Mergers and Acquisitions and Venture Funding Analysis

Merger and Acquisition Analysis

Startups Fundings in Technologies and Materials for Thin Films

Chapter 7 Sustainability in Thin and Ultrathin Films Industry: An ESG Perspective

Key ESG Issues in Thin and Ultrathin Films Market

Greenhouse Gas Emissions and High Energy Consumption

Employee Health and Safety

Diversity and Equal Opportunity

Ethical Sourcing

ESG Performance Analysis

Environmental Performance

Social Performance

Governance Performance

Current Status of ESG in the Thin and Ultrathin Films Market

ESG Practices in the Global Thin and Ultrathin Films Market

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 8 Appendix

Methodology

Abbreviations

References

