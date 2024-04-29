Indonesia Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2024-2029: $3.63 Billion Growth Opportunities in IT, Electrical, Mechanical Infrastructure, General Construction, and Tier Standards

Dublin, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indonesia Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indonesia data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.91% from 2023-2029, from USD 2.57 Billion in 2023 to reach USD 3.63 Billion by 2029.

This report analyses the Indonesia data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.

The market has several global support infrastructure providers, which will increase its competitiveness and lead to lower infrastructure prices in the coming years. Some of the support infrastructure vendors in the Indonesia data center market include ABB, Caterpillar, Cummins, Delta Electronics, Eaton, Mitsubishi Electric, and others.

The Indonesia data center market is dominated by several local and global construction contractors, such as Aesler Group International, Arkonin, AWP Architects, Barry-Wehmiller Design Group, Turner & Townsend, DSCO Group, and others. For instance, in March 2024, BW Digital and Citramas announced plans to construct a new data center and subsea cable infrastructure in Indonesia.

The Indonesia data center market is witnessing significant growth in Southeast Asia, driven by digitalization growth, rising connectivity, spill-up of demand from other major markets such as Singapore, and other factors contributing to market growth. Indonesia has positioned itself as a rapidly expanding data center location in Southeast Asia, experiencing significant growth in investments for data centers from local and global operators. For instance, in December 2023, Digital Edge announced that it had acquired the remaining shares of Indonesian digital infrastructure company - Indonet, with the initial acquisition beginning in 2021.

The rising opportunities in the market have attracted several new entrants to the Indonesia data center market, such as Equinix, Digital Edge, Gaw Capital, BDx, and others. Despite a growing Southeast Asian market, Indonesia is growing on the regional cloud computing landscape. This status encourages substantial investments from cloud service providers within the country.

Indonesia has a favorable climate for developing renewable energy sources. By 2060, it aims to be a net-zero carbon emissions country with increasing renewable energy production. For instance, in November 2023, under the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP), Indonesia aimed to limit CO2 emissions to 250 million metric tons in its on-grid power sector by 2030. Data center operators in the country are focusing on adopting renewable energy sources. For instance, a prominent data center operator, Telkom Indonesia, has announced the adoption of renewable energy for its data center in Batam.

The digitalization trend significantly propels the growth of the Indonesia data center market, with the Indonesian government actively undertaking initiatives to drive digital transformation. For instance, in December 2023, the Indonesian government announced its plans to introduce a Digital Rupee to boost economic growth. The Digital Rupee, set to be launched under the project code- Project Garuda - will be issued and managed by the country's central bank, Bank Indonesia.

Market size is available in terms of investment, area, power capacity, and Indonesia's colocation market revenue.

An assessment of the data center investment in Indonesia by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Indonesia data center market landscape, an in-depth market analysis, and insightful predictions about market size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Indonesia

Facilities Covered (Existing): 73

Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 16

Coverage: 18+ Cities

Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)

Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data Center Colocation Market in the Indonesia

Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2023-2029)

Wholesale vs. Retail Colocation Revenue (2023-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing

Wholesale Colocation Pricing

The Indonesian data center market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services, with sizing and forecasting.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

IT Infrastructure Providers

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hitachi Vantara

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Inspur

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

Aesler Group International

AO

Arkonin

Asdi Swasatya

Aurecon

AWP Architects

Beca

Cundall

Barry-Wehmiller Design Group

DSCO Group

Leighton Asia

NTT Facilities

Obayashi Corporation

Parker van den Bergh

PT PP

Ramboll

Sarana Multi Infrastructure

Tetra

Turner & Townsend

Vale Architects

WT

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Cyber Power Systems

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Fuji Electric

HITEC Power Protection

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Piller Power Systems

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

Biznet Data Center

Datacomm

DCI Indonesia

DTP

Elitery

EDGE DC

IndoKeppel Data Centres

IDC Indonesia

MettaDC

NTT DATA

Princeton Digital Group

Pure Data Centres Group

SpaceDC

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

Telkom Indonesia

New Entrants

Big Data Exchange (BDx)

Gaw Capital

Digital Edge DC

EdgeConneX

Equinix

Evolution Data Centres

K2 Data Centres

Minoro Energi Indonesia

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity) Jakarta West Java Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity) Jakarta West Java Other Cities



REPORT COVERAGE

IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression Systems

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Geography

Jakarta

West Java

Other Cities

