Global Carbon Dioxide Removal Report 2024-2045, with Profiles of 130 Leading Companies Including Avnos, Climeworks, Ebb Carbon, Graphyte, Greenlyte, Heirloom, Hyvegeo, Parallel Carbon, Qaptis and UNDO

The Global Market for Carbon Dioxide Removal (CDR) 2024-2045 report provides a comprehensive analysis of the rapidly evolving CDR industry. The report offers in-depth insights into the current state of the CDR market, key technologies, market drivers, challenges, and future growth prospects.

The report provides an overview of the main sources of carbon dioxide emissions and the role of CDR in meeting climate targets. It explores the history and evolution of carbon markets and examines the mitigation costs of various CDR technologies. The market map provides a clear picture of the CDR landscape, highlighting the key players, technologies, and market segments. A significant focus of the report is on the growing importance of CDR in voluntary carbon markets and the increasing investments in CDR technologies. The market size analysis offers valuable projections for the CDR industry, segmented by technology and region, from 2023 to 2043.

The report covers main CDR methods, including conventional land-based approaches like afforestation, reforestation, and soil carbon sequestration, as well as novel technologies such as direct air capture and storage (DACCS), bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS), enhanced weathering, and ocean-based CDR. Each technology is thoroughly examined, covering its principles, applications, key players, projects, and cost analysis.

The carbon credits market is analyzed in detail, including the types of carbon credits, corporate commitments, government support and regulations, advancements in project verification and monitoring, and the potential for blockchain technology in carbon credit trading. The report also explores the challenges and risks associated with the carbon credit market.

The company profiles section features over 130 leading companies in the CDR industry, providing valuable insights into their technologies, projects, and market strategies. Companies covered include Avnos, Banyu Carbon, Blusink, Brineworks, CarbonCure Technologies, Charm Industrial, Clairity Technology, Climeworks, EcoLocked GmbH, Ebb Carbon, Eion Carbon, Equatic, Graphyte, Greenlyte, Heirloom, Hyvegeo, Misson Zero, Noya, Octavia Carbon, Parallel Carbon, Pyro CSS GmbH, Qaptis, Ulysses Ecosystem Engineering and UNDO.

The report also includes a comprehensive SWOT analysis for each CDR technology, highlighting the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. The future outlook for the CDR market is discussed, focusing on emerging trends, opportunities, and strategic recommendations for stakeholders. The report emphasizes the importance of supportive policies, research and development, and collaboration among industry players to accelerate the deployment of CDR technologies.

The Global Market for Carbon Dioxide Removal (CDR) 2024-2045 is an indispensable resource for businesses, investors, policymakers, and researchers seeking to understand the complex dynamics of the CDR industry. With its comprehensive analysis, detailed market insights, and strategic recommendations, this report enables stakeholders to make informed decisions and capitalize on the growing opportunities in the CDR market as the world transitions towards a low-carbon future.



Key Topics Covered:

1 ABBREVIATIONS

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Main sources of carbon dioxide emissions

3.2 CO2 as a commodity

3.3 History and evolution of carbon markets

3.4 Meeting climate targets

3.5 Mitigation costs of CDR technologies

3.6 Market map

3.7 CDR in voluntary carbon markets

3.8 CDR investments

3.9 Market size

4 INTRODUCTION

4.1 Conventional CDR on land

4.1.1 Wetland and peatland restoration

4.1.2 Cropland, grassland, and agroforestry

4.2 Main CDR methods

4.3 Novel CDR methods

4.4 Market drivers

4.5 Value chain

5 CARBON CREDITS

5.1 Description

5.2 Types of Carbon Credits

5.2.1 Voluntary Carbon Credits

5.2.2 Compliance Carbon Credits

5.3 Corporate commitments

5.4 Increasing government support and regulations

5.5 Advancements in carbon offset project verification and monitoring

5.6 Potential for blockchain technology in carbon credit trading

5.7 Prices

5.8 Buying and Selling Carbon Credits

5.8.1 Carbon credit exchanges and trading platforms

5.8.2 Over-the-counter (OTC) transactions

5.8.3 Pricing mechanisms and factors affecting carbon credit prices

5.9 Certification

5.10 Challenges and risks

5.11 Market size

6 BIOMASS WITH CARBON REMOVAL AND STORAGE (BICRS)

6.1 Technology overview

6.2 Feedstocks

6.3 Biomass conversion

6.4 CO2 capture technologies

6.5 Bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS)

6.6 BECCS facilities

6.7 Cost analysis

6.8 BECCS carbon credits

6.9 Challenges

7 DIRECT AIR CAPTURE AND STORAGE (DACCS)

7.1 Description

7.2 Deployment

7.3 Point source carbon capture versus Direct Air Capture

7.4 Technologies

7.4.1 Solid sorbents

7.4.2 Liquid sorbents

7.4.3 Liquid solvents

7.4.4 Airflow equipment integration

7.4.5 Passive Direct Air Capture (PDAC)

7.4.6 Direct conversion

7.4.7 Co-product generation

7.4.8 Low Temperature DAC

7.4.9 Regeneration methods

7.4.10 Commercialization and plants

7.4.11 Metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) in DAC

7.5 DAC plants and projects-current and planned

7.6 Markets for DAC

7.7 Cost analysis

7.8 Challenges

7.9 SWOT analysis

7.10 Players and production

8 ENHANCED WEATHERING

8.1 Overview

8.1.1 Role of enhanced weathering in carbon dioxide removal

8.1.2 CO2 mineralization

8.2 Enhanced Weathering Processes and Materials

8.3 Enhanced Weathering Applications

8.4 Trends and Opportunities

8.5 Challenges and Risks

8.6 Cost analysis

8.7 SWOT analysis

9 AFFORESTATION/REFORESTATION

9.1 Overview

9.2 Carbon dioxide removal methods

9.3 Projects

9.4 Trends and Opportunities

9.5 Challenges and Risks

9.6 SWOT analysis

10 SOIL CARBON SEQUESTRATION (SCS)

10.1 Overview

10.2 Practices

10.3 Measuring and Verifying

10.4 Trends and Opportunities

10.5 Carbon credits

10.6 Challenges and Risks

10.7 SWOT analysis

11 BIOCHAR

11.1 What is biochar?

11.2 Carbon sequestration

11.3 Properties of biochar

11.4 Feedstocks

11.5 Production processes

11.5.1 Sustainable production

11.5.2 Pyrolysis

11.5.2.1 Slow pyrolysis

11.5.2.2 Fast pyrolysis

11.5.3 Gasification

11.5.4 Hydrothermal carbonization (HTC)

11.5.5 Torrefaction

11.5.6 Equipment manufacturers

11.6 Biochar pricing

11.7 Biochar carbon credits

11.7.1 Overview

11.7.2 Removal and reduction credits

11.7.3 The advantage of biochar

11.7.4 Prices

11.7.5 Buyers of biochar credits

11.7.6 Competitive materials and technologies

11.8 Bio-oil based CDR

11.9 SWOT analysis

12 OCEAN-BASED CARBON DIOXIDE REMOVAL

12.1 Overview

12.2 CO2 capture from seawater

12.3 Ocean fertilisation

12.4 Ocean alkalinisation

12.5 Trends and Opportunities

12.6 Ocean-based carbon credits

12.7 Cost analysis

12.8 Challenges and Risks

12.9 SWOT analysis

13 COMPANY PROFILES (131 company profiles)

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

Avnos

Banyu Carbon

Blusink

Brineworks

CarbonCure Technologies

Charm Industrial

Clairity Technology

Climeworks

EcoLocked GmbH

Ebb Carbon

Eion Carbon

Equatic

Graphyte

Greenlyte

Heirloom

Hyvegeo

Misson Zero

Noya

Octavia Carbon

Parallel Carbon

Pyro CSS GmbH

Qaptis

Takavator

Ulysses Ecosystem Engineering

UNDO

