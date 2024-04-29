The Bicycle Telematics Market in Europe and North America: Growing at a CAGR of 17.3%, the Number of Active Bicycle Telematics Systems is Expected to Reach 3.46 Million by 2028

Dublin, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bicycle Telematics Market in Europe and North America - 1st Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report estimates that the number of active bicycle telematics systems in Europe and North America will grow at a CAGR of 18.5 percent from 1.7 million at the end of 2023 to 3.9 million by 2028. These numbers include both OEM and aftermarket solutions.

The main use case for bicycle telematics systems is stolen vehicle tracking and theft prevention. Bicycle theft is a growing concern and millions of bicycles are stolen every year in Europe and North America. Bicycle OEMs also offer services such as vehicle diagnostics and maintenance services, roadside assistance services, connected navigation, crash detection services as well as over-the-air updates. In the aftermarket segment, stolen vehicle tracking services are increasingly common.

At the end of 2023, there were an estimated 1.56 million active bicycle telematics systems including both the OEM and aftermarket segments in Europe. Growing at a CAGR of 17.3 percent, the number of active bicycle telematics systems is expected to reach 3.46 million by 2028. Yearly shipments of aftermarket and OEM telematics systems are moreover expected to reach 1.17 million in Europe in 2028, up from 0.42 million in 2023.

The North American market is still far behind Europe, but is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years. The total number of active telematics systems in use including both the OEM and aftermarket segments reached 90,000 in North America by year-end 2023. Growing at a CAGR of 34.4 percent, this number is expected to reach 394,000 by 2028. Yearly shipments of aftermarket and OEM telematics systems are expected to reach 169,000 in North America in 2028, up from 45,000 in 2023.

Examples of bicycle OEMs offering telematics services include Ampler Bikes from Estonia; Canyon Bicycles, Riese & Muller and Urtopia from Germany; Cowboy and Stella from Belgium; Gaya from France; Gazelle, Urban Arrow, Van Moof and Sparta from the Netherlands; as well as QuietKat from the US. Leading telematics service providers include Comodule, Conneqtech, IoT Venture, Velco and PowUnity.

Other providers serving the market include Bosch, Haveltec, BikeFinder, Trackap, Tracefy, Boomerang Bike, Leopard Tech, ConnectLab and Boreal Bikes. Many telematics service providers offer a combination of OEM and aftermarket solutions while some focus on one of the segments. Telematics service providers moreover provide different forms of telematics services ranging from relatively simple tracking services to full telematics systems enabling a wide range of features.

Key Topics Covered:

1. The Bicycle Market

1.1 Introduction

1.1.1 Bicycle market statistics in Europe and North America

1.2 Bicycle telematics infrastructure

1.2.1 Vehicle segment

1.2.2 Tracking segment

1.2.3 Network segment

1.2.4 Service segment

1.3 Bicycle telematics applications

1.3.1 Vehicle diagnostics and maintenance

1.3.2 Vehicle management

1.3.3 Stolen vehicle tracking

1.3.4 Crash detection services

1.3.5 Over-the-air updates

1.4 Connectivity options

1.4.1 Tethered devices

1.4.2 Embedded telematics solutions

1.4.3 Aftermarket telematics solutions

1.5 Bicycle theft data

2. Market Forecast and Trends

2.1 Market forecasts

2.1.1 OEM telematics solutions

2.1.2 Aftermarket telematics solutions

2.1.3 Leading bicycle telematics service providers

2.2 Market trends

2.2.1 Vehicle tracking is the main bicycle telematics application

2.2.2 Telematics services can help improve the bicycle user experience

2.2.3 Telematics can improve customer relationships for bicycle OEMs

2.2.4 V2X is a promising use case for bicycles

2.2.5 Insurance telematics enters the bicycle market

3. Company Profiles and Strategies

3.1 Bicycle OEM telematics initiatives

Ampler Bikes

Canyon Bicycles

Cowboy

Gaya

Gazelle

QuietKat

Riese & Muller

Sparta (Accell Group)

Stella

Urban Arrow

Urtopia

Van Moof (Lavoie)

3.2 Bicycle telematics service providers

BikeFinder

Boomerang Bike

Boreal Bikes

Bosch

Comodule

ConnectLab

Conneqtech

Haveltec

IoT Venture

Leopard Tech

PowUnity

Tracefy

Trackap

Velco

