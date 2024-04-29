Sidetrade: 2023 Annual Report

Sidetrade , the global leader in AI-powered Order-to-Cash applications, today announces the availability of its 2023 Annual Report.

Sidetrade’s 2023 Annual Report provides a synthesis of its environment, activities, strategy, governance, and looks back over the events that marked the financial year. It establishes the link between financial and non-financial performance.

The document is available on the company's website here .

Philippe Gangneux, CSR Ambassador and Chief Financial Officer of Sidetrade, commented:

“Given the growing interest in our activities and our international development, the publication of an annual report linking financial and non-financial performance was an important challenge. This represents a new initiative in our transparent communication approach, and shedding light on our expansion combining growth and profitability.”





Next financial announcement

Annual Shareholder general meeting 2024: Thursday 20 June 2024 from 11:00am to 12:30pm (CEST, Sidetrade’s headquarters)

First Half Year Revenue for 2024: Tuesday 16 July 2024 after Stock market closes

Investor relations

Christelle Dhrif 00 33 6 10 46 72 00 cdhrif@sidetrade.com

Media relations

Becca Parlby 00 44 7824 5055 84 bparlby@sidetrade.com

About Sidetrade ( www.sidetrade.com )

Sidetrade (Euronext Growth: ALBFR.PA) provides a SaaS platform dedicated to securing and accelerating cash flow. Sidetrade’s next-generation AI, nicknamed Aimie, analyzes $6.1 trillion worth of B2B payment transactions daily in the Sidetrade Cloud to predict customer payment behavior and the attrition risk of more than 38 million buyers worldwide. Aimie recommends the best operational strategies, intelligently automates actions on the entire Order-to-Cash process, and dematerializes customer transactions to enhance productivity, performance, and working capital improvements.

Sidetrade has a global reach, with 315+ talented employees based in Paris, London, Birmingham, Dublin, Houston, and Calgary, serving global businesses in more than 85 countries. Amongst them: Bidcorp, Biffa, Bunzl, Contentsquare, Engie, Expedia, Inmarsat, KPMG, Lafarge, Manpower, Opentext, Page, Randstad, Saint-Gobain, Securitas, Sodexo, Tech Data, UGI, Veolia.

Sidetrade is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business.

For further information, visit us at www.sidetrade.com and follow us on X @Sidetrade.

In the event of any discrepancy between the French and English versions of this press release, only the French version is to be taken into account.







