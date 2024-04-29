Global NAND Insights Report Q1 2024, Featuring Samsung, Toshiba, Western Digital, SK Hynix, Micron, Intel, Powerchip, Macronix, Winbond and YMTC

Dublin, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "NAND Insights Q1/24" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

NAND revenues in Q4/23 grew by a double-digit percent driven by price increases across all applications as supplier inventories continued to decline aided by customer stocking.

This report provides a forecast of the supply-demand and application drivers for NAND flash memory as well as a long-term forecast out to 2027.

A detailed analysis of NAND flash suppliers' revenues, profitability, capex, wafer capacity, technology mix and product mix is provided.

Featured Companies in the report include:

Kioxia Memory

Macronix International

Micron Technology

Powerchip

Samsung Electronics

SK Hynix+Solidigm

Western Digital

Winbond

Yangtze Memory Technology Company

Key Topics Covered:

1. NAND Flash Forecast

NAND Flash Revenue Trend

NAND Supplier Profitability

Capex

Wafer Capacity

Vendor Status

Technology Mix

Product Mix

2. Demand

Flash Cards

Smartphones

Tablets

Gaming Devices

eMMC/UFS

SSDs

Applications Forecast

3. Supply-Demand

Pricing

Summary

EXCEL FILE TOC

Revisions

Changes

Overview

NAND Supplier Operating Margin

Revenues

$ per GB

Capex

Supply-Demand

Applications eMMC Flash Cards Gaming Mobile Phone Tablet

Wafer Capacity

Bits by Vendor Samsung Toshiba Western Digital SK Hynix Micron Intel Powerchip Macronix Winbond YMTC

ASP

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u7088z

