Global NAND Insights Report Q1 2024, Featuring Samsung, Toshiba, Western Digital, SK Hynix, Micron, Intel, Powerchip, Macronix, Winbond and YMTC

NAND revenues in Q4/23 grew by a double-digit percent driven by price increases across all applications as supplier inventories continued to decline aided by customer stocking.
This report provides a forecast of the supply-demand and application drivers for NAND flash memory as well as a long-term forecast out to 2027.
A detailed analysis of NAND flash suppliers' revenues, profitability, capex, wafer capacity, technology mix and product mix is provided.
Featured Companies in the report include:
- Kioxia Memory
- Macronix International
- Micron Technology
- Powerchip
- Samsung Electronics
- SK Hynix+Solidigm
- Western Digital
- Winbond
- Yangtze Memory Technology Company
Key Topics Covered:
1. NAND Flash Forecast
- NAND Flash Revenue Trend
- NAND Supplier Profitability
- Capex
- Wafer Capacity
- Vendor Status
- Technology Mix
- Product Mix
2. Demand
- Flash Cards
- Smartphones
- Tablets
- Gaming Devices
- eMMC/UFS
- SSDs
- Applications Forecast
3. Supply-Demand
- Pricing
- Summary
EXCEL FILE TOC
- Revisions
- Changes
- Overview
- NAND Supplier Operating Margin
- Revenues
- $ per GB
- Capex
- Supply-Demand
- Applications
- eMMC
- Flash Cards
- Gaming
- Mobile Phone
- Tablet
- Wafer Capacity
- Bits by Vendor
- Samsung
- Toshiba
- Western Digital
- SK Hynix
- Micron
- Intel
- Powerchip
- Macronix
- Winbond
- YMTC
- ASP
