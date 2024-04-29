Dublin, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dog Care Global Industry Almanac 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Dog Care industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2019-23, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.



Key Highlights

The dog care market consists of retail sale of dog food and dog chews & treats. The dog food segment consists of dry dog food, moist dog food and puppy food. The dog chews & treats segment consist of dog chews and other dog treats. The market is valued according to retail selling price (RSP) and includes any applicable taxes. All currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant annual average 2023 exchange rates.

The global Dog care market had total revenues of $83.48 billion in 2023, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% between 2018 and 2023.

Market consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 3.2% between 2018 and 2023, to reach a total of 21.24 billion kilograms in 2023.

The performance of the market is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 6.9% for the five-year period 2023 - 2028, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $116.36 billion by the end of 2028.

Key Questions Answered:

What was the size of the global dog care market by value in 2023?

What will be the size of the global dog care market in 2028?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global dog care market?

How has the market performed over the last five years?

Who are the top competitors in the global dog care market?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market value

Market value forecast

Market volume

Market volume forecast

Category segmentation

Geography segmentation

Market share

Competitive landscape

Global Dog Care

Market Overview

Market Data

Market Segmentation

Market outlook

Five forces analysis

Regional Dog Care Market

Dog Care in Asia-Pacific

Dog Care in Europe

Dog Care in France

Dog Care in Germany

Dog Care in Australia

Dog Care in Brazil

Dog Care in Canada

Dog Care in China

Dog Care in India

Dog Care in Indonesia

Dog Care in Italy

Dog Care in Japan

Dog Care in Mexico

Dog Care in The Netherlands

Dog Care in North America

Dog Care in Scandinavia

Dog Care in Singapore

Dog Care in South Africa

Dog Care in South Korea

Dog Care in Spain

Dog Care in Switzerland

Dog Care in Turkey

Dog Care in The United Kingdom

Dog Care in The United States

Company Profiles

Mars

Tiernahrung Deuerer

Real Pet Food Company Ltd

EBOS Group Ltd

Nestle SA

Yantai China Pet Foods Co Ltd

Indian Broiler Group Pvt Ltd

PT Central Proteina Prima Tbk

Agrolimen S.A.

Unicharm Corp

ADM Animal Nutrition Inc

Fish4Pets Ltd

Wellness Pet Co

Montego Pet Nutrition (Pty) Ltd

Harim Corporation

Multifit Tiernahrungs

Lider Pet Food Yem San ve Tic AS

RCL Foods Ltd

Archer Daniels Midland Co

Marukan Co Ltd

Champion Petfoods LP

Inspired Pet Nutrition Ltd

Armitage Pet Care

The J.M. Smucker Co

Colgate-Palmolive Co

