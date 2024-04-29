Dublin, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dog Care Global Industry Almanac 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Dog Care industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2019-23, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Key Highlights
- The dog care market consists of retail sale of dog food and dog chews & treats. The dog food segment consists of dry dog food, moist dog food and puppy food. The dog chews & treats segment consist of dog chews and other dog treats. The market is valued according to retail selling price (RSP) and includes any applicable taxes. All currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant annual average 2023 exchange rates.
- The global Dog care market had total revenues of $83.48 billion in 2023, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% between 2018 and 2023.
- Market consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 3.2% between 2018 and 2023, to reach a total of 21.24 billion kilograms in 2023.
- The performance of the market is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 6.9% for the five-year period 2023 - 2028, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $116.36 billion by the end of 2028.
Key Questions Answered:
- What was the size of the global dog care market by value in 2023?
- What will be the size of the global dog care market in 2028?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global dog care market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
- Who are the top competitors in the global dog care market?
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market value
- Market value forecast
- Market volume
- Market volume forecast
- Category segmentation
- Geography segmentation
- Market share
- Competitive landscape
Global Dog Care
- Market Overview
- Market Data
- Market Segmentation
- Market outlook
- Five forces analysis
Regional Dog Care Market
- Dog Care in Asia-Pacific
- Dog Care in Europe
- Dog Care in France
- Dog Care in Germany
- Dog Care in Australia
- Dog Care in Brazil
- Dog Care in Canada
- Dog Care in China
- Dog Care in India
- Dog Care in Indonesia
- Dog Care in Italy
- Dog Care in Japan
- Dog Care in Mexico
- Dog Care in The Netherlands
- Dog Care in North America
- Dog Care in Scandinavia
- Dog Care in Singapore
- Dog Care in South Africa
- Dog Care in South Korea
- Dog Care in Spain
- Dog Care in Switzerland
- Dog Care in Turkey
- Dog Care in The United Kingdom
- Dog Care in The United States
Company Profiles
- Mars
- Tiernahrung Deuerer
- Real Pet Food Company Ltd
- EBOS Group Ltd
- Nestle SA
- Yantai China Pet Foods Co Ltd
- Indian Broiler Group Pvt Ltd
- PT Central Proteina Prima Tbk
- Agrolimen S.A.
- Unicharm Corp
- ADM Animal Nutrition Inc
- Fish4Pets Ltd
- Wellness Pet Co
- Montego Pet Nutrition (Pty) Ltd
- Harim Corporation
- Multifit Tiernahrungs
- Lider Pet Food Yem San ve Tic AS
- RCL Foods Ltd
- Archer Daniels Midland Co
- Marukan Co Ltd
- Champion Petfoods LP
- Inspired Pet Nutrition Ltd
- Armitage Pet Care
- The J.M. Smucker Co
- Colgate-Palmolive Co
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/etqsli
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.