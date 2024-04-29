Tryg A/S – capital reduction

At Tryg’s annual general meeting on 21 March 2024, it was decided to cancel repurchased shares from the Group’s share buy back programmes.

The Group’s share capital is reduced by nominal DKK 92,214,355 to nominal DKK 3,081,960,545. The reduction of the share capital was announced by the Danish Business Authority on 22 March 2024.

Tryg has not received any objections to the capital reduction. Therefore, the reduction is effective as the Danish Business Authority has registered the capital reduction.

After the cancellation of the 18,442,871 repurchased shares, Tryg’s share capital amounts to nominal DKK 3,081,960,545 equivalent to 616.392.109 shares.

