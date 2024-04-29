Content Service Platforms Market to surpass $130 Bn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The content service platforms market valuation is predicted to cross USD 130 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The growth of the retail e-commerce sector will accelerate the industry development. As per Forbes, the worldwide retail e-commerce sales are projected to surge from 2022 to 2027. By 2024, online purchases are expected to constitute 20.1% of the total retail transactions. With the increasing trend of consumers turning to online platforms for shopping and entertainment, there is a heightened demand for content creation, distribution, and management solutions.

E-commerce businesses require engaging and persuasive content to attract and retain customers, while online media outlets strive to deliver diverse and appealing content to their audiences. This surge in demand is fueling the expansion of content service platforms market, as businesses seek efficient ways to produce, organize, and distribute content across various digital channels to meet consumer expectations and stay competitive in the digital landscape.

The service segment in the content service platforms market will grow rapidly from 2024 to 2032. Content integration services enable seamless integration of disparate content repositories and systems for ensuring unified access and management of content across the enterprise. Content migration services facilitate the smooth transition of content from legacy systems to modern, cloud-based platforms for minimizing disruption and ensuring data integrity throughout the process. Additionally, content security and governance services play a critical role in safeguarding sensitive information, enforcing compliance regulations, and mitigating risks associated with data breaches and unauthorized access.

Content service platforms market from the large enterprises segment will expand at a decent CAGR till 2032, driven by their extensive content management needs and sophisticated IT infrastructure. These organizations typically manage vast repositories of digital assets, including documents, multimedia files, and web content, across multiple departments and geographies. Content service platforms also cater to the unique requirements of large enterprises by offering scalable solutions capable of handling large volumes of content while supporting complex workflows and integrating seamlessly with existing enterprise systems. By leveraging content service platforms, large enterprises can streamline their content management processes, enhance collaboration among teams, and unlock new opportunities for innovation and growth.

Asia Pacific content service platforms market will grow at steady pace by 2032, fueled by rapid digitization, expanding internet penetration, and increasing adoption of cloud technologies across the region. China, India, and Japan are witnessing higher demand for content service platforms as businesses seek to harness the power of digital content to drive customer engagement, improve operational efficiency, and gain competitive advantage. Moreover, the proliferation of mobile devices and the growing popularity of social media platforms are further fueling the demand for content service platforms in the region.

Major companies operating in the content service platforms market include, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Salesforce.com, Inc., Adobe Inc., Oracle Corporation, Box, Inc., OpenText Corporation, Dropbox, Inc., and Alfresco Software, Inc.

These market players are actively expanding their presence through strategic partnerships, investments in R&D, and customization of solutions to cater to the unique needs of local businesses. For example, in June 2022, Hyland, a content services company, unveiled its latest product upgrades and enhanced solutions to aid clients in their digital transformation journey. The expanded functionality spans various content services for empowering businesses to prioritize employee and customer experiences while benefiting from improved platform scalability, administration, and user interface features.

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Market scope & definition

1.2 Base estimates & calculations

1.3 Forecast calculation

1.4 Data sources

1.4.1 Primary

1.4.2 Secondary

1.4.2.1 Paid sources

1.4.2.2 Public sources

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Content Services Platforms market 3600 synopsis, 2018 - 2032

2.2 Business trends

2.2.1 Total Addressable Market (TAM), 2024-2032

2.3 Regional trends

2.4 Component trends

2.5 Deployment trends

2.6 Enterprise Size trends

2.7 End-user trends

Chapter 3 Content Service Platforms Market Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Supplier Landscape

3.3 Profit margin analysis

3.4 Technology & innovation landscape

3.5 Patent analysis

3.6 Key news and initiatives

3.6.1 Partnership/Collaboration

3.6.2 Merger/Acquisition

3.6.3 Investment

3.6.4 Level of autonomy launch & innovation

3.7 Regulatory landscape

3.8 Impact forces

3.8.1 Growth drivers

3.8.1.1 Rising demand for workflow efficiency

3.8.1.2 Enhanced seamless and personalized customer experience

3.8.1.3 Growing demand for increased content security

3.8.1.4 Need for integrating customer information into a single platform

3.8.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.8.2.1 Data privacy and security concerns

3.8.2.2 Complex implementation

3.9 Growth potential analysis

3.10 Porter’s analysis

3.11 PESTEL analysis

Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2023

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share, 2023

4.3 Competitive analysis of major market players, 2023

4.3.1 Microsoft

4.3.2 Hyland Software

4.3.3 Box, Inc.

4.3.4 OpenText

4.3.5 Newgen

4.3.6 IBM

4.3.7 Intalio

4.4 Competitive positioning matrix, 2023

4.5 Strategic outlook matrix, 2023

