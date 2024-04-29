Organic Food and Beverages Market To Reach USD 504.1 Billion By 2032 | DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Growing awareness among consumers and the use of organic methods for farming drives the industry growth.

A significant factor propelling the market growth is the increasing awareness among consumers regarding the elevated levels of chemicals utilized in crop cultivation. These chemicals serve various purposes, including maintaining soil nutrients, preventing crop infections, eradicating pests, and other agricultural needs. However, this heightened usage not only impacts soil quality but also poses risks to consumer health, potentially leading to long-term health issues such as foodborne illnesses and cancer. As stakeholders in the organic food and beverages industry, your role in promoting consumer awareness and supporting organic farming practices is crucial to the continued growth and success of this market.

Another driving force behind the market expansion is the shifting perception of organic food consumption from a passing trend to a lifestyle choice. With rising disposable incomes in developing and developed nations, individuals increasingly opt for healthier food alternatives, empowered by their purchasing capabilities. According to the International Association for Agricultural Sustainability, millennials play a significant role in embracing healthy and organic lifestyles due to their heightened awareness, a trait also observed in Generation Z. Consequently, heightened awareness and a growing preference for healthy eating habits are anticipated to stimulate substantial market demand for organic food in the forecast period.

Segmentation Overview:

The organic food and beverages market has been segmented into product, distribution channel, and region.

Fruits and vegetables constitute the largest organic food and beverages industry segment.

Based on product, the industry is divided into organic food, which is further sub-segmented into fruits and vegetables, meat, fish, and poultry. Organic beverages are further sub-segmented into non-dairy beverages, coffee and tea, and others.

Hypermarkets registered a massive growth in 2023.

Based on distribution channel, the industry is fragmented into hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialty stores, convenience stores, and online sales. Hypermarkets are the leading segment and is projected to attain a significant position in the forecast period.

Organic Food and Beverages Market Report Highlights:

The organic food and beverages market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 8.9% by 2032.

High demand for organic food products and consumer awareness drives industry growth.

North America is a leading market for organic food and beverages market.

Some prominent organic food and beverages market report players include Dole Food Company Inc., General Mills Inc., United Natural Foods Inc., Nestle, The Hershey Company, Danone, Eden Foods, Dairy Farmers of America Inc., Dean Foods Company, SpartanNash Company, and others.

