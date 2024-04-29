Flour Market To Reach USD 433.9 Billion By 2032, Says DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The flour market is projected to attain a high demand in the forecast period.

Fast food consumption, such as pizza and burgers, is rising worldwide, leading to increased demand for flour, a key ingredient in making pizza crust and burger buns. Additionally, flour is essential in crafting noodles, pasta, and various desserts. Given the current lifestyle trends favoring indulgent foods, the demand for these items is projected to continue growing.

As per AGC Catering Equipment in Australia, bread is the second most widely consumed food globally, followed by rice. Given that flour serves as a primary component in bread production, the increasing bread consumption correlates with the flour market's upsurge. The growing demand for bakery items such as bread, biscuits, cakes, pastries, croissants, and donuts is a significant driver for market growth. Evolving tastes, preferences, and dietary habits fuel this surge in demand. Notably, there's a noticeable rise in the market for whole-meal breads and biscuits with reduced gluten content.

Moreover, as people return to office settings post-pandemic, there's a noticeable uptick in the demand for convenience foods that can be easily consumed on the go, including sandwiches, bread, croissants, and other bakery items. The rise of remote working cultures has also contributed to this trend, with many individuals frequenting co-working cafes where flour-based products like pasta, pizza, burgers, fast food, and bakery goods are readily available, further boosting the demand for such items.

Segmentation Overview:

The flour market has been segmented into raw material, technology, category, application, and region.

Wheat is the leading segment for raw materials and is expected to grow more in the coming years.

The flour market is divided by raw material into wheat, maize, rice, and others. Wheat is the largest-selling flour material and is projected to grow positively, mostly due to its essentiality. Also, wheat is a staple diet in Asian countries with high consumption statistics.

Bakery products are the most demanded applications.

The flour market is segmented by application into bread, bakery products, noodles and pasta, and others. Bakery products are the highest-selling products worldwide because of their popularity and branding. Also, the population is highly inclined towards consuming bakery products as these constitute a complementary diet.

Flour Market Report Highlights:

The flour market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 3.5% by 2032.

A significant factor contributing to the growth of the flour market is the growing demand and consumption of bakery products like bread, biscuits, cakes and pastries, croissants, and donuts.

Asia-Pacific is the leading market for flour owing to the population preference and essentiality of flour in daily use.

Some prominent players in the flour market report include ADM Company, Ardent Mills, Hindustan Unilever Limited, ConAgra Foods, General Mills, Acarsan Flour, George Weston Foods Ltd., Associated British Foods Plc., Willmar International Limited, Cargill, and others.

