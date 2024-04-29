Bariatric Beds Market to hit USD 505.7 Bn by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Bariatric Beds Market Size will reach USD 505 billion by 2032. WHO report suggested that by 2022, one in eight individuals worldwide grappled with obesity, marking a significant increase since 1990.

During this period, adult obesity rates globally more than doubled, while rates among adolescents quadrupled. As obesity rates continue to rise globally, there is a parallel increase in the demand for specialized medical equipment to accommodate individuals with higher body weights.

Bariatric beds, designed to provide comfort, safety, and proper support for overweight and obese patients, play a crucial role in healthcare facilities. With obesity being associated with various health issues such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and sleep apnea, the need for bariatric beds is further accentuated. Healthcare providers are recognizing the importance of investing in bariatric equipment to ensure optimal care for this growing patient population. Consequently, the expanding prevalence of obesity and its associated health conditions is driving the adoption of bariatric beds.

Nursing homes to witness heightened demand for bariatric beds

The bariatric beds market from nursing homes segment will experience rapid growth through 2032, driven by their role in catering to the healthcare needs of elderly individuals and those with chronic illnesses, many of whom may require bariatric beds for better support and mobility. With the global increase in the number of nursing homes, propelled by the aging population and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, alongside factors such as advancements in medical technology and the growing acceptance of bariatric care as a standard healthcare practice, there is an expected substantial surge in demand for bariatric beds within these facilities in the foreseeable future.

Over 1000 Lbs bariatric beds to experience high sales

The bariatric beds market form over 1000 lbs weight capacity segment will grow appreciably through 2032, as these specialized beds are designed to accommodate individuals with higher weight requirements, providing them with the necessary support and comfort for optimal healthcare delivery. With an increasing number of individuals falling into this category due to rising obesity rates, the demand for bariatric beds with higher weight capacities is experiencing a notable surge. Additionally, advancements in materials and engineering technologies are facilitating the development of more durable and supportive bariatric beds. Moreover, greater awareness and recognition of the importance of specialized care for individuals with higher weight requirements among healthcare providers and institutions are contributing to the segment expansion.

APAC to dominate the regional landscape

Asia Pacific bariatric beds market will expand at a decent pace by 2032, driven by the growing geriatric population, rising prevalence of obesity, and expanding healthcare infrastructure. Countries like China, Japan, and India are witnessing significant demand for bariatric beds, fueled by increasing healthcare expenditure and a greater focus on improving patient care standards. Moreover, the presence of key market players and ongoing technological advancements in the region are further contributing to the industry progression.

Bariatric Beds Market Players

Major companies in the industry include Stryker Corporation, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Invacare Corporation, Linet Group SE, Medline Industries, Inc., Joerns Healthcare LLC, and Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare.

One common growth strategy adopted by players is market penetration, where firms aim to capture a larger share of existing markets by intensifying marketing efforts, offering promotional discounts, or enhancing distribution channels. Additionally, product development strategies involve creating new products or improving existing ones to meet evolving consumer demands and stay ahead of competitors. Market development entails expanding into new geographic regions or demographic segments to tap into previously untapped markets. For instance, in April 2024, Stryker announced the completion of its acquisition of SERF SAS, a France-based joint replacement company, from Menix.

Partial Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Bariatric beds market 3600 synopsis, 2018 - 2032

2.1.1 Business trends

2.1.2 Regional trends

2.1.3 Weight capacity trends

2.1.4 End-use trends

Chapter 3 Bariatric Beds Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Industry impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.1.1 Increasing prevalence of obesity

3.2.1.2 Rise in number of bariatric surgeries

3.2.1.3 Increasing consumption of unhealthy foods and sedentary lifestyles

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.2.2.1 High cost of bariatric beds

3.3 Growth potential analysis

3.3.1 By weight capacity

3.3.2 By end-use

3.4 COVID-19 impact analysis

3.5 Regulatory scenario

3.6 Technology landscape

3.7 Future market trends

3.8 Porter’s analysis

3.9 PESTEL analysis

