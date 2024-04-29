Compass Pathways and Journey Clinical establish research collaboration agreement to inform the training of healthcare providers and delivery model for COMP360 psilocybin treatment, if approved for treatment-resistant depression

LONDON, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) (“Compass”), a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, and Journey Clinical, a leading psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy platform with the largest network of licensed therapists focused on psychedelics in the US, today announced they have entered into a research collaboration agreement to inform the development of a scalable and practical delivery and healthcare provider training model for COMP360 psilocybin treatment, if approved for treatment-resistant depression (TRD).



The first phase of the collaboration comprises an in-depth information exchange on the COMP360 psilocybin treatment delivery model. Together, Compass and Journey Clinical will work to better understand the patient care experience, depression patient pathways and care reimbursement processes, and explore innovative care pathways for TRD patients, should COMP360 psilocybin treatment be approved. They will conduct research into therapist training, support, and education, and exchange information on treatment settings for psychedelic therapies.

Journey Clinical has built the necessary infrastructure to support broad access to new psychedelic treatments for mental health conditions, if and when approved. Their collaborative care model connects a dedicated medical team, licensed psychotherapists, and patients, supporting the delivery of psychedelic treatments responsibly and at scale, starting with ketamine-assisted psychotherapy. They have a network of over 2,000 therapists, an in-house model of therapist peer support and mentorship, and are partnered with leading therapist training providers.

“We are thrilled to be a research collaboration partner for Compass and to contribute towards how COMP360 psilocybin treatment may be delivered to patients across the US, if it receives regulatory approval,” said Jonathan Sabbagh, co-founder and CEO of Journey Clinical. “This collaboration with Compass is closely aligned with Journey Clinical’s aim to support the millions of people in the US living with mental illness to access psychedelic treatments safely and effectively.”

Compass has previously announced research collaboration agreements with Greenbrook TMS, a leading provider of interventional psychiatric treatments such as transcranial magnetic stimulation, and Hackensack Meridian Health, a leading not-for-profit health care organization and the largest, most comprehensive and truly integrated network in New Jersey, addressing the full continuum of care for people living with TRD.

“Compass is forming a comprehensive and diverse network of research collaborations to inform how COMP360 psilocybin treatment can be best integrated into the US health system,” said Kabir Nath, CEO of Compass Pathways. “As a leader in bringing psychedelic treatments to patients in the US safely, responsibly, and at scale, Journey Clinical will be a valuable collaboration partner for Compass. Together, we will further refine our understanding of how COMP360 psilocybin treatment could be delivered to patients in the future.”

About Compass Pathways



Compass Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) is a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health. Our focus is on improving the lives of those who are suffering with mental health challenges and who are not helped by current treatments. We are pioneering the development of a new model of psilocybin treatment, in which our proprietary formulation of synthetic psilocybin, COMP360, is administered in conjunction with psychological support. COMP360 has been designated a Breakthrough Therapy by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and has received Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway (ILAP) designation in the UK for treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

We have commenced a phase 3 clinical program of COMP360 psilocybin treatment in TRD, the largest randomized, controlled, double-blind psilocybin treatment clinical program ever conducted. Previously, we completed a phase 2b study with top line data showing a statistically significant (p<0.001) and clinically relevant improvement in depressive symptom severity after three weeks for patients who received a single 25mg dose of COMP360 psilocybin with psychological support. We are also conducting phase 2 clinical studies of COMP360 psilocybin treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and anorexia nervosa.

Compass is headquartered in London, UK, with offices in New York and San Francisco in the United States. Our vision is a world of mental wellbeing. www.compasspathways.com .

About Journey Clinical

Journey Clinical is on a mission to transform the growing mental health crisis by accelerating the mainstream adoption of legal, evidence-based Psychedelic-Assisted Psychotherapy as the standard of care for mental health, starting with Ketamine-Assisted Psychotherapy. They have built a leading platform for Psychedelic-Assisted Psychotherapy in the US. Therapists partner with Journey Clinical’s medical team, which acts as their in-house doctor, giving them access to a hospital system that supports their practice. Therapists also receive access to training, mentorship, community, and patient referrals, enabling them to grow their practice and to deliver the highest standard of care to their clients. Patients seeking these treatments are supported by a dedicated care team, composed of a licensed therapist of their choice and Journey Clinical medical providers collaborating to build a treatment plan that meets their needs and supports their recovery.

For more information, visit www.JourneyClinical.com.

